https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2024/02/07/rainer-shea-is-american-young-dynamic-committed-caring-and-communist-touching-base-since-our-first-interview-in-2019-china-rising-radio-sinoland-240206/
Where to find me…
My books:
https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2018/06/30/praise-for-the-china-trilogy-the-votes-are-in-it-r-o-c-k-s-what-are-you-waiting-for/ and https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B00TX0TDDI/allbooks
China Rising Radio Sinoland:
https://chinarising.puntopress.com
Daily news: https://twitter.com/44_Days
Daily news: https://t.me/jeffjbrown
I write shorter pieces on Seek Truth From Facts (STFF),
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/category/cwg/
And edit STFF’s Guest Submissions,
Rainer Shea is American, young, dynamic, committed, caring and communist. Touching base since our first interview in 2019. China Rising Radio Sinoland 240206