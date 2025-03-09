The Bioweapon Truth Commission is revamping its online library. Do you have what it takes to make it shine?

The Bioweapon Truth Commission has a small budget to completely revamp its online library. Please find the link to it below, as well as my email, where you can send me your CV, as far as being a library sciences graduate or a library specialist, with your proposal.
https://bioweapontruth.com
jeff@brownlanglois.com
Thank you, Jeff J. Brown, Co-Founder and Curator
