Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

The Bioweapon Truth Commission is revamping its online library. Do you have what it takes to make it shine?

Jeff J Brown
Mar 09, 2025
Share
Transcript

The Bioweapon Truth Commission has a small budget to completely revamp its online library. Please find the link to it below, as well as my email, where you can send me your CV, as far as being a library sciences graduate or a library specialist, with your proposal.

https://bioweapontruth.com

jeff@brownlanglois.com

Thank you, Jeff J. Brown, Co-Founder and Curator

Seek Truth From Facts Foundation is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Seek Truth From Facts Foundation
Seek Truth From Facts Foundation
Authors
Jeff J Brown
Recent Posts
Please accept my apologies for technical glitches, while my website is being migrated to a new server.
  Jeff J Brown
China Rising Radio Sinoland, Seek Truth From Facts, China Writers' Group and the Bioweapon Truth Commission would be greatly diminished…
  Jeff J Brown
Huawei Petal Maps RIP (rest in peace). China Rising Radio Sinoland 240727
  Jeff J Brown
Why did the US and UK exterminate 60,000+ French people during their "liberation"? To colonize France and all its territories, using a…
  Jeff J Brown
Top-level Chinese children's textbook artist busted for publishing Western Wokeist materials. I've reported on this for years. Termites in…
  Jeff J Brown
Richard Cook: was the Trump shooting in reality a deep state false flag to scare the bejeezuz out him, to "keep him in line" after November…
  Jeff J Brown
Jeff J. Brown joins the "Blowback: Exposing Imperial Decline Show" to discuss a number of topics, drilling into the NATO summit and the…
  Jeff J Brown