James Bradley and I have fully covered the massive Israeli organ harvesting industry in Ukraine and countries like Thailand. Israel has long been the…
Kwan Lee goes behind Chinese closed doors. Be a Sino-fly on the wall to see how Baba Beijing works on the inside.
A COMPREHENSIVE PERSPECTIVE FOR UNDERSTANDING The Kakistocratic Feudal Conglomerate of the Anglo-Zio-American EstabLishment (KFC-AZAEL) & a…
Ben Tóth’s Imperial Blowback outline is a treasure to behold. Be smart! Print it out for talking points. You will be glad you did. With…
Pictured below: Dream on Western kakocrats. Your 500-year imperialism is collapsing before our very eyes.
Peter Koenig compares his recent China travel stories with Jeff's. China Rising Radio Sinoland 231127
Watch now (64 mins) | Read the full transcript, download the audio podcast and access the resources, by clicking on the hyperlink below, then subscribe…
Ben Tóth's 24 November outline of the global zeitgeist is all you need to lead a discussion: US, EU, West Asia, Ukraine, BRICS, Argentina…
Seek Truth From Facts Foundation
Geopolitics, economies, military and technology, with a focus on China and the Global Majority versus the West.
By Jeff J Brown· Over 7,000 subscribers
