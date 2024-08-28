Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

China Rising Radio Sinoland, Seek Truth From Facts, China Writers' Group and the Bioweapon Truth Commission would be greatly diminished without a huge supporter! THANK YOU!

I keep thinking of this person, as my family goes through an intense move from France back to China. The move would be impossible without their support!
Jeff J Brown
Aug 28, 2024
Share
Transcript

Where to find me…

My books:

https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2018/06/30/praise-for-the-china-trilogy-the-votes-are-in-it-r-o-c-k-s-what-are-you-waiting-for/ and https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B00TX0TDDI/allbooks

China Rising Radio Sinoland:

https://www.chinarising.puntopress.com

I write shorter pieces on Seek Truth From Facts (STFF),

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/category/cwg/

And edit STFF’s Guest Submissions,

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/guess-submissions/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/44_Days

Telegram: https://t.me/jeffjbrown

STFF Substack:

Seek Truth From Facts Foundation

Geopolitics, economies, military and technology, with a focus on China and the Global Majority versus the West.
By Jeff J Brown
0 Comments
Seek Truth From Facts Foundation
Seek Truth From Facts Foundation
Authors
Jeff J Brown
Recent Posts
Huawei Petal Maps RIP (rest in peace). China Rising Radio Sinoland 240727
  Jeff J Brown
Why did the US and UK exterminate 60,000+ French people during their "liberation"? To colonize France and all its territories, using a…
  Jeff J Brown
Top-level Chinese children's textbook artist busted for publishing Western Wokeist materials. I've reported on this for years. Termites in…
  Jeff J Brown
Richard Cook: was the Trump shooting in reality a deep state false flag to scare the bejeezuz out him, to "keep him in line" after November…
  Jeff J Brown
Jeff J. Brown joins the "Blowback: Exposing Imperial Decline Show" to discuss a number of topics, drilling into the NATO summit and the…
  Jeff J Brown
Josh Snider has a preponderance of evidence for a court of law to indict Julian Assange and Wikileaks of leading color revolutions in the…
  Jeff J Brown
Great Moments in Mao-Era Science, Technology, Engineering, Math, Invention and Innovation: Food Production. China Rising Radio Sinoland…
  Jeff J Brown