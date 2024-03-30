https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2024/03/30/robert-f-kennedy-jr-s-new-book-the-wuhan-cover-up-and-the-terrifying-bioweapons-arms-race-my-detailed-review-and-analysis-china-rising-radio-sinoland-240330/
Where to find me…
My books:
https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2018/06/30/praise-for-the-china-trilogy-the-votes-are-in-it-r-o-c-k-s-what-are-you-waiting-for/ and https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B00TX0TDDI/allbooks
China Rising Radio Sinoland:
https://www.chinarising.puntopress.com
Daily news: https://twitter.com/44_Days
Daily news: https://t.me/jeffjbrown
I write shorter pieces on Seek Truth From Facts (STFF),
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/category/cwg/
And edit STFF’s Guest Submissions,
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s new book, “The Wuhan Cover-Up and the Terrifying Bioweapons Arms Race”: my detailed review and analysis. China Rising Radio Sinoland 240330