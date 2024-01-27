https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2024/01/28/president-charles-de-gaulle-made-france-the-first-major-western-power-to-be-mutually-recognized-by-the-peoples-republic-of-china-27-january-1964-china-rising-radio-sinoland-240127/
Where to find me…
China Rising Radio Sinoland:
https://chinarising.puntopress.com
Daily news: https://twitter.com/44_Days
Daily news: https://t.me/jeffjbrown
I write shorter pieces on Seek Truth From Facts (STFF),
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/category/cwg/
And edit STFF’s Guest Submissions,
President Charles de Gaulle made France the first major Western power to be mutually recognized by the People's Republic of China, 27 January 1964