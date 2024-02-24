2

Please welcome Dr. T.P. Wilkinson to the China Writers' Group!

Hello everybody. I am so proud to announce a new member of the China Writers’ Group, Dr. TP Wilkinson.

Thomas and I have been friends for a number of years. In fact, I visited him in Porto, Portugal, where he lives. Thomas is an American-German and he is, in my opinion, one of the most brilliant writers and thinkers that I know of, and I know quite a few. He's up at the top of the list. He's a brilliant synthesizer, contextualizing and comparing and contrasting and digs deep into history. He's just terrific.

I interviewed him recently about his new books that he's just published, one about Chinese Solar Terms and the first book of his new trilogy coming out, Fruit of the Vine. He has a real attachment to China. Right before Covid he signed a contract to be a professor at a university in China, Covid hit everything shut down. By the time Covid was over two or three years later, he was over 60 and couldn't go. You have to get in before you're 60 and then you can stay until you're about 70. But in the meantime, he's made friends via WeChat in China, and he is also learning calligraphy and studying Chinese. So, he has a sweet tooth for China.

I know you all are going to love him. He's just amazing. I'll also include the links below. He's been on China Rising Radio Sinoland several times. I've published his works. He is a huge asset for China Writers’ Group and that means he's a huge asset for you. It makes the China Writers’ Group more and more the go-to collective of writers, journalists, researchers, et cetera, who not only know a lot about China, but know a lot about the rest of the world, history, present and look into the future. Thank you.

Thomas’ new China Writers’ blog,

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/drwilkinson/

His presence on China Rising Radio Sinoland,

https://chinarising.puntopress.com/search/?q=wilkinson

