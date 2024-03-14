Are Chinese illegals "flooding" into the USA across the Mexican border? With two wonderful, experiential comments from China Writers' Group members Peter Man and Dongping Han.

Pictured above: three Chinese women talking to US border patrol agents, while entering illegally from Mexico. The Biden administration does not turn them away. About eight million aliens have walked on in, 2020-2023.

Refer a friend

Where to find me…

My books:

https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2018/06/30/praise-for-the-china-trilogy-the-votes-are-in-it-r-o-c-k-s-what-are-you-waiting-for/ and https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B00TX0TDDI/allbooks

China Rising Radio Sinoland:

https://chinarising.puntopress.com

Daily news: https://twitter.com/44_Days

Daily news: https://t.me/jeffjbrown

I write shorter pieces on Seek Truth From Facts (STFF),

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/category/cwg/

And edit STFF’s Guest Submissions,

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/guess-submissions/