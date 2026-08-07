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Amir&Jeff's Excellent China Adventure #37: Hami, where the Red Army entered Xinjiang to spread the Communist Revolution! Part 1 of 3. Short…
Learn about the REAL China and Chinese people, not all the Sinophobic, Judeo-Big Lie Propaganda Machine puke in the mainstream media!
6 hrs ago
3
China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine…
China is in the name, but we cover the world and all of humanity, past, present, future!
Aug 5
2
This is a short, VERY important announcement for fellow Sinolanders and Donors across our Pale Blue Dot! Radio Sinoland 260803
Learn about the REAL China and Chinese people, not all the Sinophobic, Judeo-Big Lie Propaganda Machine puke in the mainstream media!
Aug 2
1
China Writer Patrice Greanville offers you 21 articles, interviews, podcasts and videos, for your sanity and existential survival. Celebrate…
Seek Truth From Facts brings you the China Writers’ Group-a stellar collective of authors, journalists, historians and researchers, who together offer…
Aug 2
•
Jeff J Brown
China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine…
China is in the name, but we cover the world and all of humanity, past, present, future!
Aug 1
2
China Writer Dr. T.P. Wilkinson's: "Science and Cultural Conversion: Creating the environment of science in ordinary life", for September's…
Conference is on "Civilizational Exchange and Technological Change". Sinolanders get the scoop! Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s…
Aug 1
2
1 August is Army Day in China! 13 videos, 11 photos, 11 charts, 2 tables and 1 map explain why the PLA is the most beloved, admired and…
Learn about the REAL China and Chinese people, not all the Sinophobic, Judeo-Big Lie Propaganda Machine puke in the mainstream media!
Aug 1
5
1
China Writers 24-31/7-Chua, Cynthia C., Jeff, Kwan, Magnus, Patrice: Sino-calendars, billionaires targeted, Satanic Harvard, Mabubani speech…
China is in the name, but we cover the world and all of humanity, past, present, future!
Aug 1
2
July 2026
Baba Beijing is going after billionaires' offshore trusts! In Judeo-West, all elites have them and control their governments like hapless…
Learn about the REAL China and Chinese people, not all the Sinophobic, Judeo-Big Lie Propaganda Machine puke in the mainstream media!
Jul 31
3
China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine…
China is in the name, but we cover the world and all of humanity, past, present, future!
Jul 31
1
China’s ‘next new three’ (AI, robotics & pharma) creates open platform for global innovation & is destroying Judeo-West's rentier model of…
Learn about the REAL China and Chinese people, not all the Sinophobic, Judeo-Big Lie Propaganda Machine puke in the mainstream media!
Jul 29
2
1
2
China Writer Wei Ling Chua: Ancient West vs "How Ancient Chinese Navy Kept Millions of Gallons of Water Fresh Without Chemicals". Radio…
Learn about the REAL China and Chinese people, not all the Sinophobic, Judeo-Big Lie Propaganda Machine puke in the mainstream media!
Jul 29
2
© 2026 Jeff J Brown
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