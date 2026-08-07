Seek Truth From Facts Foundation

Seek Truth From Facts Foundation

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Amir&Jeff's Excellent China Adventure #37: Hami, where the Red Army entered Xinjiang to spread the Communist Revolution! Part 1 of 3. Short…
Learn about the REAL China and Chinese people, not all the Sinophobic, Judeo-Big Lie Propaganda Machine puke in the mainstream media!
China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine…
China is in the name, but we cover the world and all of humanity, past, present, future!
This is a short, VERY important announcement for fellow Sinolanders and Donors across our Pale Blue Dot! Radio Sinoland 260803
Learn about the REAL China and Chinese people, not all the Sinophobic, Judeo-Big Lie Propaganda Machine puke in the mainstream media!
China Writer Patrice Greanville offers you 21 articles, interviews, podcasts and videos, for your sanity and existential survival. Celebrate…
Seek Truth From Facts brings you the China Writers’ Group-a stellar collective of authors, journalists, historians and researchers, who together offer…
  Jeff J Brown
China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine…
China is in the name, but we cover the world and all of humanity, past, present, future!
China Writer Dr. T.P. Wilkinson's: "Science and Cultural Conversion: Creating the environment of science in ordinary life", for September's…
Conference is on "Civilizational Exchange and Technological Change". Sinolanders get the scoop! Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s…
1 August is Army Day in China! 13 videos, 11 photos, 11 charts, 2 tables and 1 map explain why the PLA is the most beloved, admired and…
Learn about the REAL China and Chinese people, not all the Sinophobic, Judeo-Big Lie Propaganda Machine puke in the mainstream media!
China Writers 24-31/7-Chua, Cynthia C., Jeff, Kwan, Magnus, Patrice: Sino-calendars, billionaires targeted, Satanic Harvard, Mabubani speech…
China is in the name, but we cover the world and all of humanity, past, present, future!

July 2026

Baba Beijing is going after billionaires' offshore trusts! In Judeo-West, all elites have them and control their governments like hapless…
Learn about the REAL China and Chinese people, not all the Sinophobic, Judeo-Big Lie Propaganda Machine puke in the mainstream media!
China Writer Dr. Kwan Lee is your short video hit machine. Learn the real stories behind the Talmud-Tanakh West’s Big Lie Propaganda Machine…
China is in the name, but we cover the world and all of humanity, past, present, future!
China’s ‘next new three’ (AI, robotics & pharma) creates open platform for global innovation & is destroying Judeo-West's rentier model of…
Learn about the REAL China and Chinese people, not all the Sinophobic, Judeo-Big Lie Propaganda Machine puke in the mainstream media!
China Writer Wei Ling Chua: Ancient West vs "How Ancient Chinese Navy Kept Millions of Gallons of Water Fresh Without Chemicals". Radio…
Learn about the REAL China and Chinese people, not all the Sinophobic, Judeo-Big Lie Propaganda Machine puke in the mainstream media!
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