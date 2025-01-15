Kwan's Korner kicks four short videos onto your side of the pitch and there is no goalie! Take advantage of them and make a knowledge haul. Also, download and use the visual in each one...
WAR: the only thing not made in China - Schiller Institute
1-China Sanctions 10 US Arms Firms – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/china-sanctions-10-us-arms-firm/
2-Rockefeller’s Prophecy on China – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/rockefellers-prophecy-on-china/
3-US Reporter Hating China Being in Africa Gets Schooled About the West Brutal Tactics – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/us-reporter-hating-china-being-in-africa-gets-schooled-about-the-west-brutal-tactics/
4-China’s Role in Middle East Peace Gains Iranian Support, Strengthening Ties – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/391-gigawatts-of-electricity-on-the-1300-gigawatts-produced-globally-are-created-in-china/