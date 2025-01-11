Absolutely stunning!
China is not only planning to create a Xizang/Tibetan Three Gorges Dam that is three times bigger than its namesake (already the biggest humanmade project in history), they are now planning on building a Three Gorges in space! The latter will produce energy equal to all the oil reserves on Earth!
Meanwhile, back in West Asia/Middle East, Taiwan and Ukraine. Guns or butter…
Xizang/Tibet
https://interestingengineering.com/energy/worlds-largest-hydropower-plant-tibet-china
Space
https://www.wionews.com/science-tech/china-mulling-recreating-three-gorges-dam-project-in-space-8607027
Longer article and possible paywall
https://www.scmp.com/news/china/science/article/3294091/china-plans-build-three-gorges-dam-space-harness-solar-power
Connect the dots. Guns or butter…
https://www.greanvillepost.com/2025/01/10/china-is-collapsing-how-do-i-know-because-the-wall-street-journal-says-so-and-theyre-the-experts-right/