Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Why the West is so Sino-screwed: did you know that the West lags behind China an average of 1,238 years in inventions, innovation and discoveries, going back millennia - AND ongoing?

China Writers' Group is your one-stop brain shop for understanding our reality behind the West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!
Jeff J Brown
Jun 07, 2024
Share
Transcript

Read the transcript, download the audio podcast and access the visuals/resources by clicking on this hyperlink,

https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2024/06/07/why-the-west-is-so-sino-screwed-did-you-know-that-the-west-lags-behind-china-an-average-of-1238-years-in-inventions-innovation-and-discoveries-going-back-millennia-and-ongoing/

Share

China Tech: Invention, Innovation, Technology, Research and Development – Past, Present, Future – 5,000 Years of Progress. A China Rising Radio Sinoland Living Document. By: Jeff J. Brown

https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2018/03/20/china-tech-invention-innovation-technology-research-and-development-past-present-future-5000-years-of-progress-a-china-rising-radio-sinoland-living-document/

Note: you can download this PDF chart, suitable for framing, in the link above.

Seek Truth From Facts Foundation is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

0 Comments
Seek Truth From Facts Foundation
Seek Truth From Facts Foundation
Authors
Jeff J Brown
Recent Posts
This webpage has by far THE biggest and best library of articles, videos, podcasts and images about 1989’s Tiananmen Square protests…
  Jeff J Brown
China Writers Ben Tóth+Billy Bob, Matt Ehret, Peter Koenig with a double and guest writer Jay Janson on The Greanville Post for your reading…
  Jeff J Brown
A great travel story on the Yellow River related to "All about the beer market in China - the world's largest". China Rising Radio Sinoland…
  Jeff J Brown
Ruby Tuesday with China Writers' Group: Caren Black, Dr. Kwan Lee, Eric Arnow and Jeff J. Brown
  Jeff J Brown
Netflix’s #1 TV series, “3 Body Problem” has really upset the Chinese people, and for good reason. Here’s why.
  Jeff J Brown
China has a surplus, or is it just bigger, better, faster and cheaper than Western competitors? These two graphs and two 4-minute videos are…
  Jeff J Brown
Betsie, a fan asks, "Is it really true China, its Communist Party and Xi Jinping are flooding the US with Fentanyl? China Rising Radio…
  Jeff J Brown