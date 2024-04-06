https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2024/04/06/why-are-8-of-11-us-aircraft-carrier-strike-groups-always-in-home-port-what-does-it-mean-for-natos-planned-war-with-china-using-taiwan-as-a-proxy-china-rising-radio-sinoland-240406/
Where to find me…
My books:
https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2018/06/30/praise-for-the-china-trilogy-the-votes-are-in-it-r-o-c-k-s-what-are-you-waiting-for/ and https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B00TX0TDDI/allbooks
China Rising Radio Sinoland:
https://www.chinarising.puntopress.com
Daily news: https://twitter.com/44_Days
Daily news: https://t.me/jeffjbrown
I write shorter pieces on Seek Truth From Facts (STFF),
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/category/cwg/
And edit STFF’s Guest Submissions,
Why are 8 of 11 US aircraft carrier strike groups always in home port? What does it mean for NATO’s planned war with China, using Taiwan as a proxy? China Rising Radio Sinoland 240406