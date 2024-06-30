Part 1 of 2
I just voted in Europe's elections. The people are pissed off! Here is what you need to know. Part 1 of 2. China Rising Radio Sinoland 240612
https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2024/06/12/i-just-voted-in-europes-elections-the-people-are-pissed-off-here-is-what-you-need-to-know-part-1-of-2-china-rising-radio-sinoland-240612/
Where to find me…
My books:
https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2018/06/30/praise-for-the-china-trilogy-the-votes-are-in-it-r-o-c-k-s-what-are-you-waiting-for/ and https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B00TX0TDDI/allbooks
China Rising Radio Sinoland:
https://www.chinarising.puntopress.com
I write shorter pieces on Seek Truth From Facts (STFF),
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/category/cwg/
And edit STFF’s Guest Submissions,
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/guess-submissions/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/44_Days
Telegram: https://t.me/jeffjbrown
STFF Substack:
Today I voted in France's elections. What a humiliation for Western civilization! The US is even worse. Part 2 of 2. China Rising Radio Sinoland 240630