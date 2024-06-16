Thomas on WWII lies, Kwan times three, Cynthia with an invitation, Matt on culture wars and Jeff on HK. Not a bad CWG line-up for Father's Day! Enjoy being with family...

Video: I just did a nice reflection on Hong Kong (https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2024/06/14/hong-kong-has-been-in-my-life-since-1990-after-recent-visits-my-reflections-on-its-past-present-and-future-china-rising-radio-sinoland-240614/). Scanning the Hong Kong Island harbor-side skyline is always a thrilling experience. In the evening with all the lights on, it’s even more enchanting.

Behind all the skyscrapers is Victoria Peak, named after the British Queen (b 1819- d 1901). From 1839-1901, she was, and still holds the record for being the greatest criminal capo in human history, overseeing the biggest, most global, longest running and most profitable drug cartel and money laundering machine ever: the British opium-morphine and heroin dynasty, all of it forced on the Chinese nation. Uncle Sam was the House of Windsor’s partner in crime.

This drug cartel empire continued until 1949, when the Chinese citizens ran Western colonialist-imperialists out of the country, along with the Anglo-Saxons’ national gangster dealer-distributor, Chiang Kai-Shek and his KMT henchmen, who fled to Taiwan Province. Thereafter, the CIA took over this global drug and money laundering cartel, expanding into arms, human/child and organ trafficking and government overthrows around the world.

When Hong Kong is officially reunited with the motherland in 2047, I suspect the people will have the decency to change the name of Victoria Peak. It’s like calling Texas’ highest mountain “Mount El Chapo”!

When it comes to criminal enterprise, nobody does it better: the West is the best!

Dr. T.P. 'Wilkinson

Unbecoming American: Judgement at Normandy

Share

Dr. Kwan Lee x3

The INDUSTRIAL SPILLOVER EFFECT with 350 AI enterprises in Shanghai combined with the Shanghai Center for robots training. – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

IT’S OVER !!! – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

The True Gift of the Dragon – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

Refer a friend

Cynthia Chung

Leave a comment