Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

Thomas on WWII lies, Kwan times three, Cynthia with an invitation, Matt on culture wars and Jeff on HK. Not a bad CWG line-up for Father's Day! Enjoy being with family...

China Writers' Group: your one-stop knowledge shop to understand reality behind the West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!
Jeff J Brown
Jun 16, 2024
1
Share
Transcript

Video: I just did a nice reflection on Hong Kong (https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2024/06/14/hong-kong-has-been-in-my-life-since-1990-after-recent-visits-my-reflections-on-its-past-present-and-future-china-rising-radio-sinoland-240614/). Scanning the Hong Kong Island harbor-side skyline is always a thrilling experience. In the evening with all the lights on, it’s even more enchanting.

Behind all the skyscrapers is Victoria Peak, named after the British Queen (b 1819- d 1901). From 1839-1901, she was, and still holds the record for being the greatest criminal capo in human history, overseeing the biggest, most global, longest running and most profitable drug cartel and money laundering machine ever: the British opium-morphine and heroin dynasty, all of it forced on the Chinese nation. Uncle Sam was the House of Windsor’s partner in crime.

This drug cartel empire continued until 1949, when the Chinese citizens ran Western colonialist-imperialists out of the country, along with the Anglo-Saxons’ national gangster dealer-distributor, Chiang Kai-Shek and his KMT henchmen, who fled to Taiwan Province. Thereafter, the CIA took over this global drug and money laundering cartel, expanding into arms, human/child and organ trafficking and government overthrows around the world.

When Hong Kong is officially reunited with the motherland in 2047, I suspect the people will have the decency to change the name of Victoria Peak. It’s like calling Texas’ highest mountain “Mount El Chapo”!

When it comes to criminal enterprise, nobody does it better: the West is the best!

Dr. T.P. 'Wilkinson

Unbecoming American: Judgement at Normandy

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/drwilkinson/unbecoming-american-judgement-at-normandy/

Share

Dr. Kwan Lee x3

The INDUSTRIAL SPILLOVER EFFECT with 350 AI enterprises in Shanghai combined with the Shanghai Center for robots training. – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-industrial-spillover-effect-with-350-ai-enterprises-in-shanghai-combined-with-the-shanghai-center-for-robots-training/

IT’S OVER !!! – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/its-over/

The True Gift of the Dragon – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/kwan/the-true-gift-of-the-dragon/

Refer a friend

Cynthia Chung

Through A Glass Darkly
RTF invitation: Schiller's Aesthetical Letters in the Context of Confucian and Platonic Philosophy (June 16 at 2pm ET)
It has become a modern truism to say: “politics is downstream from culture”… but few people take the time to really do justice to that truth by pondering its profound implications. What does culture DO when it is working? What does it look like? What attributes does it cultivate in the hearts and minds of a people when it works and what does it do when it is broken…
Read more
16 hours ago · 3 likes · Cynthia Chung

Leave a comment

Matt Ehret's Insights
Culture Wars: Mazzini's Minions Enter the Stage
The following is part 4 of a new series ‘Edgar Poe as Cultural Warrior’ and serves as a sister series to The Occult Tesla. Click here for part 1, here for part 2 and here for part 3. “We know that the British bear us little but ill will… In letters as in Government, we require a Declaration of Independence— a better thing still would be a Declaration of …
Read more
20 hours ago · 17 likes · Matthew Ehret

Thank you for reading Seek Truth From Facts Foundation. This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

1 Comment
Seek Truth From Facts Foundation
Seek Truth From Facts Foundation
Authors
Jeff J Brown
Recent Posts
I brought back a little piece of China's revolutionary history and am excited to show-and-tell! China Rising Radio Sinoland 240615
  Jeff J Brown
I just voted in Europe's elections. The people are pissed off! Here is what you need to know. Part 1 of 2. China Rising Radio Sinoland…
  Jeff J Brown
Jeff serves tea and a little Mao, then answers Sputnik on Ukie-Nazis; Pepe reports from St. Petersburg, Matt exposes Zionists and Cynthia…
  Jeff J Brown
No recession in 48 years, no real estate bubble since 1949, yet Sinophobes keep praying for a China-crash. It will never happen. WHY? China…
  Jeff J Brown
Amarynth and Eric go to Russia, Matt to Africa, Cynthia back in time, and Jeff takes you on a Sino-stairway to heaven.
  Jeff J Brown
Why the West is so Sino-screwed: did you know that the West lags behind China an average of 1,238 years in inventions, innovation and…
  Jeff J Brown
This webpage has by far THE biggest and best library of articles, videos, podcasts and images about 1989’s Tiananmen Square protests…
  Jeff J Brown