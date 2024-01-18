2
This truthful spoof is so funny that I can't resist sharing it with you! Hats off to actress mommyrn88 and thank God for TikTok...
Will X/Twitter let me post this clip? I'm going to give it a try.
Jeff J Brown
Jan 18, 2024
2
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

I took a lot of heat from friends and others for doing yeoman’s work reporting on the blatant theft of the 2020 US presidential election. And I’m a registered Democrat in Oklahoma!

In spite of massive censorship, lawfare, intimidation and extortion, reality was staring at humanity in the face. Tens of thousands of people have accessed my library below. Now it is your turn,

US election fraud living library: your vaccine against the Big Lie Propaganda Machine (BLPM) is right here. China Rising Radio Sinoland 201120

https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2020/11/20/us-election-fraud-living-library-your-vaccine-against-the-big-lie-propaganda-machine-blpm-is-right-here-china-rising-radio-sinoland-201120/

Give a gift subscription

Where to find me…

China Rising Radio Sinoland:

https://chinarising.puntopress.com

Daily news: https://twitter.com/44_Days

Daily news: https://t.me/jeffjbrown

I write shorter pieces on Seek Truth From Facts (STFF),

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/category/cwg/

And edit STFF’s Guest Submissions,

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/guess-submissions/

Seek Truth From Facts Foundation is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

2 Comments
Seek Truth From Facts Foundation

Seek Truth From Facts Foundation

Authors

Jeff J Brown

Recent Posts

6:29
6:29
Pro-China Taiwanese won BIG and the pro-USA camp lost BIGGER in this week’s elections! This is a huge humiliation for the West. China Rising Radio Sinoland 240116
 • 
Jeff J Brown
55:50
55:50
Kevin Barrett invites Jeff J. Brown on Truth Jihad Radio to discuss NATO's Palestinian Holocaust, Western Empire's war on the world and more. China Rising Radio Sinoland 240110
 • 
Jeff J Brown
7:48
7:48
Zhou Enlai, the global face of 20th century China, died this day in 1976. China Rising Radio Sinoland 240108
 • 
Jeff J Brown
32:05
32:05
Cynthia Pooler invites Jeff J. Brown on her "Issues that Matter" Show to discuss the USA's 2024 elections. China Rising Radio Sinoland 240107
 • 
Jeff J Brown
6:50
6:50
The Mao Encyclopedia for Dummies. Updated and it's all here: books, articles, movies, visuals. China Rising Radio Sinoland 240103
 • 
Jeff J Brown
31:53
31:53
Thank you one and all, past, present and future!
 • 
Jeff J Brown
10:44
10:44
Why is the US losing the tech war with China? It's called Communism-Socialism vs. Imperialism-Capitalism. 10-min video.
 • 
Jeff J Brown