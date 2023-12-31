Thank you one and all, past, present and future!

Audio message

https://chinarising.puntopress.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/Thank-you-2023.mp3

Transcript

Dear Friends,

As 2023 ends its final days, I want to share this message with all of the people who, in the last several years have financially supported my work, and some are still doing so. All of you, whether it was one small donation, or several donations, or you are continuing to support all my efforts to speak truth to imperial power, support the global majority, and tell the story of the Chinese people, I really appreciate it.

My family also really appreciates it, because the cost of living here in France is going through the roof. We just bought groceries yesterday, it was €200, and we cried when we got home and saw what we bought. There was so little there. Therefore, financially it means a lot to us on our modest retirement incomes and losing all our assets, after having to declare bankruptcy in 2008.

For me personally and professionally, I deeply appreciate your moral support, to know that you care enough to take your hard-earned money and send it to me for what I do, it means so to me spiritually and emotionally. Thank you very, very much.

For those of you who are continuing to support me, I can't thank you enough. Some have been doing it now for three years, as little as $1 a month, which is fine with me. It means so much to me and I really appreciate it. For those of you who supported my work in the past, if you'd like to do so again to close out 2023, or start back up for 2024, all the information is below.

Thank you very much and have a Happy Holidays. Next month, Chinese New Year arrives, the Year of the Dragon. That's going to be a lot of fun. Take care.

ON WITH THE GOOD FIGHT!

Support, donations and contributions for my work here, any amount, one time or monthly,

A to Z support. Thank you in advance, Jeff

Alipay and WeChat: Chinese phone number: +86-19806711824

Checks or cash: mail to: Jeff J. Brown, 75 rue Surcouf, Cherbourg, France 50120

Donorbox: www.donorbox.com, find China Rising Radio Sinoland

Euro bank wires: 44 Days Publishing, Bank: TransferWise, IBAN: BE70 9672 2959 5225

FundRazr: https://fundrazr.com/CRRS_2021_fundraiser?ref=ab_78aX23

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/China_Rising_Radio_Sinoland or https://www.patreon.com/China_Tech_News_Flash

Payoneer: www.payoneer.com, Jeffrey Jennings Brown, Account Number: 4023795169624

Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/ChinaRisingRadioSino

Stripe US$/ApplePay: https://buy.stripe.com/14k8zl5tp5mVeT66op

Stripe Euros/ApplePay: https://buy.stripe.com/fZe02P8FB9DbcKY28a

US bank wires: Jeff J. Brown, Bank of Oklahoma, Routing Number/ABA: 103900036, Account: 309163695

Donate to Seek Truth From Facts Foundation

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/donations/

Jeff J. Brown

Founder

jeff@seektruthfromfacts.org

www.seektruthfromfacts.org

Share Seek Truth From Facts Foundation