Please welcome new China Writers' Group Member Gerald Therrien!

Transcript

Hello, everybody. This is Jeff J. Brown, Founder of the China Writers’ Group and Seek Truth From Facts Foundation. I've got great news for all of you out there. We have a new member of China Writers’ Group, and I'm really, really proud to introduce him to you. His name is Gerald Therrien. And if that sounds like someone who has an Anglo-Saxon first name and a French last name, that's because it's true. He is in Quebec, in Canada. He's a Canadian, and he has both French and English heritage.

He has a wonderful Substack called On the Trail of the Treasonous. He is an author, he wrote a book, and he actually does Substacks with chapters of his book. He also has a section where he does little tidbits, which are really nice. And that's where he has developed a sweet tooth for China. He has been doing quite a number of really good little, just little vignettes. Thoughts and perspectives on China. They're excellent.

You're going to love Gerald. All of us are really happy to have him on the team. He is going to expand our horizons and our knowledge and our understanding of history, because he really gets into ancient history, going back to the Greeks and the Romans, and he brings that history all the way up to the Middle Ages and all the way up to the present. You will be glad to have him. And he is now proudly presented on the China Writers’ Group. What's that called? Montage. The montage. And you can find his On the Trail of the Treasonous logo with his nice sunset picture, probably taken in Quebec. Talk soon.

