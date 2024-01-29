Please welcome new China Writers' Group Member Gerald Therrien!
Jeff J Brown
Jan 29, 2024
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

On the Trail of the Treasonous

Each Saturday, I'll share one chapter from my coming book, The Unveiling of Canadian History, volume 5, On the Trail of the Treasonous, 1804 - 1811, about the Aaron Burr conspiracy. And occasional Blip Reports on curious stories that I find.
By Gerald Therrien

Transcript

Hello, everybody. This is Jeff J. Brown, Founder of the China Writers’ Group and Seek Truth From Facts Foundation. I've got great news for all of you out there. We have a new member of China Writers’ Group, and I'm really, really proud to introduce him to you. His name is Gerald Therrien. And if that sounds like someone who has an Anglo-Saxon first name and a French last name, that's because it's true. He is in Quebec, in Canada. He's a Canadian, and he has both French and English heritage.

He has a wonderful Substack called On the Trail of the Treasonous. He is an author, he wrote a book, and he actually does Substacks with chapters of his book. He also has a section where he does little tidbits, which are really nice. And that's where he has developed a sweet tooth for China. He has been doing quite a number of really good little, just little vignettes. Thoughts and perspectives on China. They're excellent.

You're going to love Gerald. All of us are really happy to have him on the team. He is going to expand our horizons and our knowledge and our understanding of history, because he really gets into ancient history, going back to the Greeks and the Romans, and he brings that history all the way up to the Middle Ages and all the way up to the present. You will be glad to have him. And he is now proudly presented on the China Writers’ Group. What's that called? Montage. The montage. And you can find his On the Trail of the Treasonous logo with his nice sunset picture, probably taken in Quebec. Talk soon.

Share Seek Truth From Facts Foundation

0 Comments
Seek Truth From Facts Foundation

Seek Truth From Facts Foundation

Authors

Jeff J Brown

Recent Posts

30:53
30:53
Chinese children’s graphic novels are real stories about real people fighting real enemies to better the country and humanity. American fantasy superheroes and supervillains need not apply.
 • 
Jeff J Brown
4:59
4:59
President Charles de Gaulle made France the first major Western power to be mutually recognized by the People's Republic of China, 27 January 1964
 • 
Jeff J Brown
1:20
1:20
This truthful spoof is so funny that I can't resist sharing it with you! Hats off to actress mommyrn88 and thank God for TikTok...
 • 
Jeff J Brown
6:29
6:29
Pro-China Taiwanese won BIG and the pro-USA camp lost BIGGER in this week’s elections! This is a huge humiliation for the West. China Rising Radio Sinoland 240116
 • 
Jeff J Brown
55:50
55:50
Kevin Barrett invites Jeff J. Brown on Truth Jihad Radio to discuss NATO's Palestinian Holocaust, Western Empire's war on the world and more. China Rising Radio Sinoland 240110
 • 
Jeff J Brown
7:48
7:48
Zhou Enlai, the global face of 20th century China, died this day in 1976. China Rising Radio Sinoland 240108
 • 
Jeff J Brown
32:05
32:05
Cynthia Pooler invites Jeff J. Brown on her "Issues that Matter" Show to discuss the USA's 2024 elections. China Rising Radio Sinoland 240107
 • 
Jeff J Brown