Nima R. Alkhorshid hosts Jeff J. Brown on his excellent "Dialogue Works" Show: we cover Ukraine, Palestine and drill down on China and Taiwan. China Rising Radio Sinoland 240707

China Writers' Group: your one-stop knowledge shop to understand reality behind the West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!
Jeff J Brown
Jul 07, 2024
Transcript

Read the transcript, download the audio podcast and access the visuals/resources by clicking on the hyperlink below,

https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2024/07/07/nima-r-alkhorshid-hosts-jeff-j-brown-on-his-excellent-dialogue-works-show-we-cover-ukraine-palestine-and-drill-down-on-china-and-taiwan-china-rising-radio-sinoland-240707/

Be sure to subscribe to Nima’s YouTube Channel. Great host and lots of wonderful guests!

https://www.youtube.com/@dialogueworks01

Seek Truth From Facts Foundation
Seek Truth From Facts Foundation
Authors
Jeff J Brown
