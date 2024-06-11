Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Jeff serves tea and a little Mao, then answers Sputnik on Ukie-Nazis; Pepe reports from St. Petersburg, Matt exposes Zionists and Cynthia discusses Gladio. Where else but China Writers' Group?

China Writers' Group: your one-stop knowledge shop to understand reality behind the West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!
Jeff J Brown
Jun 11, 2024
Share
Transcript

Video: Chaozhou, Guangdong is called the World Tea Culture Capital. In the east of the province, it is close to the borders of Fujian and Jiangxi Provinces, making a trio of fabulous tea growing regions, with Hunan further north and Guangxi bordering to the West. Everywhere we walked, we saw people in shops hand-sorting teas leaves on low, flat tables, as you can see here. This shop, called Wenxiang (闻香 = Smell the Fragrance) has won many awards and you can see the beautiful solid jade stone tea service on the main table, for customers to taste the wares. Don’t ask how much it cost!

Different varieties and harvest-years age are in huge steel barrels. Like wine and liquor, tea gets better over time. We bought two varieties of oolong, the region’s “champagne” of teas, for our friends in Paris. While there, we spent an hour talking with this shop’s lady worker and the owner, who arrived just after the video was taken.

He proudly referred to the statue saying, “Mao Zedong is our leader!”. There is no contradiction with Mao and capitalists. Mao is all about the people succeeding. The founder of Huawei, Ren Zhengfei calls Mao his mentor. Many others do too (https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2020/05/14/ren-zhengfei-founder-of-huawei-says-my-mentor-is-chairman-mao-zedong-im-not-surprised-are-you-china-rising-radio-sinoland-200515/).

Above Mao is a classic poem, written in his easily recognizable calligraphy style, using raised, 3-D characters,

沏一壶好茶，焚一封好香，在袅袅青烟与幽幽茶香中，调息精神，享受诗意生活.

Brew a pot of good tea, burn good incense, (then) in the curl of smoke and faint tea fragrance, breath (in) the spirit, and enjoy a poetic life.

Poems like this are frequently found in scholars’ studies, to grace the tea service.

Pepe Escobar: The Three Key Messages From St. Petersburg to the Global Majority

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240610/pepe-escobar-the-three-key-messages-from-st-petersburg-to-the-global-majority-1118891306.html

Share

Jeff J. Brown answers three questions for Sputnik News on Zelensky going begging in Asia. China Rising Radio Sinoland 240611

https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2024/06/11/jeff-j-brown-answers-three-questions-for-sputnik-news-on-zelensky-going-begging-in-asia-china-rising-radio-sinoland-240611/

Ukie-Nazis have been trolling Asia’s Yankee vassals for years…

Taiwan-Hong Kong-Ukraine color revolutions are swastika sunflowers shoved in your face. China Rising Radio Sinoland 191225

https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2019/12/25/taiwan-hong-kong-ukraine-color-revolutions-are-swastika-sunflowers-shoved-in-your-face-china-rising-radio-sinoland-191225/

Refer a friend

Matt Ehret

Matt Ehret's Insights
Esoteric Politics, Zionism and classical culture on America Rising Live
In this episode of America Rising, I chat a bit about the esoteric roots of universal history, the profile and purpose of Nikola Tesla, superstitious insane stuff which the magicians trying to manage the world believe in, the role of arts in liberating or enslaving humanity, and more…
Read more
20 hours ago · 13 likes · Matthew Ehret

Cynthia Chung

Through A Glass Darkly
Connecting the Dots with Matt Ehret and Guest: Cynthia Chung on Gladio
Read more
17 minutes ago · 3 likes · Cynthia Chung

Thank you for reading Seek Truth From Facts Foundation. This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

0 Comments
Seek Truth From Facts Foundation
Seek Truth From Facts Foundation
Authors
Jeff J Brown
Recent Posts
No recession in 48 years, no real estate bubble since 1949, yet Sinophobes keep praying for a China-crash. It will never happen. WHY? China…
  Jeff J Brown
Amarynth and Eric go to Russia, Matt to Africa, Cynthia back in time, and Jeff takes you on a Sino-stairway to heaven.
  Jeff J Brown
Why the West is so Sino-screwed: did you know that the West lags behind China an average of 1,238 years in inventions, innovation and…
  Jeff J Brown
This webpage has by far THE biggest and best library of articles, videos, podcasts and images about 1989’s Tiananmen Square protests…
  Jeff J Brown
China Writers Ben Tóth+Billy Bob, Matt Ehret, Peter Koenig with a double and guest writer Jay Janson on The Greanville Post for your reading…
  Jeff J Brown
A great travel story on the Yellow River related to "All about the beer market in China - the world's largest". China Rising Radio Sinoland…
  Jeff J Brown
Ruby Tuesday with China Writers' Group: Caren Black, Dr. Kwan Lee, Eric Arnow and Jeff J. Brown
  Jeff J Brown