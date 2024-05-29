China Writers Ben Tóth+Billy Bob, Matt Ehret, Peter Koenig with a double and guest writer Jay Janson on The Greanville Post for your reading pleasure.

Video above: Meizhou, Guangdong Province is a “small” Chinese city of 6.5 million citizens. We really loved it. Our 7th-story, fully equipped apartment cost US$18/night and as you can see, part of Venice-themed community. All of the towers you see are apartments. These kind of themed residential projects are very popular in China: Old English, French Provencal, Italian Renaissance, etc., clean and green.

Twin sisters are having fun swinging on community-provided exercise equipment, while a woman does stretches. Towards then end, we talk about the girls being twins and cute. Very peaceful and relaxing.

