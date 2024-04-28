1

China has a surplus, or is it just bigger, better, faster and cheaper than Western competitors? These two graphs and two 4-minute videos are all you need to see.

Read the article and access the graphs and videos by clicking on the hyperlink below,
Jeff J Brown
Apr 28, 2024
1
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/cwg/china-has-a-surplus-or-is-it-just-bigger-better-faster-and-cheaper-than-western-competitors-these-two-graphs-and-two-4-minute-videos-are-all-you-need-to-see/

Share

Where to find me…

My books:

https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2018/06/30/praise-for-the-china-trilogy-the-votes-are-in-it-r-o-c-k-s-what-are-you-waiting-for/ and https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B00TX0TDDI/allbooks

China Rising Radio Sinoland:

https://www.chinarising.puntopress.com

Daily news: https://twitter.com/44_Days

Daily news: https://t.me/jeffjbrown

I write shorter pieces on Seek Truth From Facts (STFF),

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/category/cwg/

And edit STFF’s Guest Submissions,

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/guess-submissions/

Thank you for reading Seek Truth From Facts Foundation. This post is public so feel free to share it.

Share

1 Comment
Seek Truth From Facts Foundation
Seek Truth From Facts Foundation
Authors
Jeff J Brown
Recent Posts
Betsie, a fan asks, "Is it really true China, its Communist Party and Xi Jinping are flooding the US with Fentanyl? China Rising Radio…
  Jeff J Brown
Philippines: suffering citizens, thanks to bribed and blackmailed slave politicians owned by Uncle Slaughter. They miss Rodrigo Duterte, the…
  Jeff J Brown
Electricity Shmectricity- what are the differences between China’s and America’s grids? Why does it matter to both peoples? Nine graphs and…
  Jeff J Brown
Top US economists admit defeat and go to China with begging cup in hand: colonial-capitalism is getting its butt kicked around the world by…
  Jeff J Brown
Why are 8 of 11 US aircraft carrier strike groups always in home port? What does it mean for NATO’s planned war with China, using Taiwan as…
  Jeff J Brown
The down and dirty on global electric vehicles and why China is running away with the prize. China Rising Radio Sinoland 240403
  Jeff J Brown
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s new book, “The Wuhan Cover-Up and the Terrifying Bioweapons Arms Race”: my detailed review and analysis. China…
  Jeff J Brown