1

Betsie, a fan asks, "Is it really true China, its Communist Party and Xi Jinping are flooding the US with Fentanyl? China Rising Radio Sinoland 240421

Read the full transcript, download the audio podcast and access the visuals/resources by clicking on the hyperlink below,
Jeff J Brown
Apr 22, 2024
1
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

Share

https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2024/04/22/betsie-a-fan-asks-is-is-really-true-china-its-communist-party-and-xi-jinping-are-flooding-the-us-with-fentanyl-china-rising-radio-sinoland-240421/

Where to find me…

My books:

https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2018/06/30/praise-for-the-china-trilogy-the-votes-are-in-it-r-o-c-k-s-what-are-you-waiting-for/ and https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B00TX0TDDI/allbooks

China Rising Radio Sinoland:

https://www.chinarising.puntopress.com

Daily news: https://twitter.com/44_Days

Daily news: https://t.me/jeffjbrown

I write shorter pieces on Seek Truth From Facts (STFF),

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/category/cwg/

And edit STFF’s Guest Submissions,

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/guess-submissions/

STFF Substack:

Seek Truth From Facts Foundation

Geopolitics, economies, military and technology, with a focus on China and the Global Majority versus the West.
By Jeff J Brown
1 Comment
Seek Truth From Facts Foundation
Seek Truth From Facts Foundation
Authors
Jeff J Brown
Recent Posts
Philippines: suffering citizens, thanks to bribed and blackmailed slave politicians owned by Uncle Slaughter. They miss Rodrigo Duterte, the…
  Jeff J Brown
Electricity Shmectricity- what are the differences between China’s and America’s grids? Why does it matter to both peoples? Nine graphs and…
  Jeff J Brown
Top US economists admit defeat and go to China with begging cup in hand: colonial-capitalism is getting its butt kicked around the world by…
  Jeff J Brown
Why are 8 of 11 US aircraft carrier strike groups always in home port? What does it mean for NATO’s planned war with China, using Taiwan as…
  Jeff J Brown
The down and dirty on global electric vehicles and why China is running away with the prize. China Rising Radio Sinoland 240403
  Jeff J Brown
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s new book, “The Wuhan Cover-Up and the Terrifying Bioweapons Arms Race”: my detailed review and analysis. China…
  Jeff J Brown
Kevin Barrett and Cat McGuire invite Jeff J. Brown on their False Flag Weekly News Show to discuss “Zio-American Empire vs. China”. China…
  Jeff J Brown