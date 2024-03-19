https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2024/03/19/30-headlines-show-that-baba-beijing-is-destroying-corruption-and-fraud-at-every-level-even-xi-jinpings-confidantes-china-rising-radio-sinoland-240319/
Where to find me…
My books:
https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2018/06/30/praise-for-the-china-trilogy-the-votes-are-in-it-r-o-c-k-s-what-are-you-waiting-for/ and https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B00TX0TDDI/allbooks
China Rising Radio Sinoland:
https://chinarising.puntopress.com
Daily news: https://twitter.com/44_Days
Daily news: https://t.me/jeffjbrown
I write shorter pieces on Seek Truth From Facts (STFF),
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/category/cwg/
And edit STFF’s Guest Submissions,
30 headlines show that Baba Beijing is destroying corruption and fraud at every level, even Xi Jinping's confidantes! China Rising Radio Sinoland 240319