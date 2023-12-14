Share this postTwo outstanding pieces that explain how and why China works.jeffjbrown.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherDiscover more from Seek Truth From Facts FoundationGeopolitics, economies, military and technology, with a focus on China and the Global Majority versus the West.Over 7,000 subscribersSubscribeContinue readingSign in Two outstanding pieces that explain how and why China works.Jeff J BrownDec 14, 20234Share this postTwo outstanding pieces that explain how and why China works.jeffjbrown.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3Share1- Fascinating China Writers' Group email exchange, with a deep dive into Sino-culture and the people's longstanding democracy.https://seektruthfromfacts.org/cwg/fascinating-china-writers-group-email-exchange-with-a-deep-dive-into-sino-culture-and-the-peoples-longstanding-democracy/2 - How the Chinese Work: Communist Party of China in Brief. With a detailed flow chart of China's governance system. https://seektruthfromfacts.org/guess-submissions/how-the-chinese-work-communist-party-of-china-in-brief-with-a-detailed-flow-chart-of-chinas-governance-system/4Share this postTwo outstanding pieces that explain how and why China works.jeffjbrown.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther3Share
Two outstanding pieces that explain how and why China works.
Thanks Jeff. I hadn't seen your interview with Frans Vandenbosch until now. Great stuff. I will definitely be looking to source his book.
• Frans Vandenbosch shares his years living+working in China and book: Statecraft and Society in China - Jeff J. Brown
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n4R8wwerpyE
Yes, Jeff, and your Fellow Travelers on “Seek Lies from Facts, here are just a few of the many horrendous examples of how the People’s Democratic Dictatorship “WORKS”.
It imprisons or murders anyone who challenges its totalitarian rule.
I am putting you Jeff, and all the other promoters of the CCP responsible for some 60 million + “Democides” since Mao toxically came to power on notice:
ALL of your hands are bloody with their lockups and deaths.
BEIJING'S 'BRIDGE MAN' PROTESTER PENG LIFA LEAVES LEGACY IN CHINA Newsweek, Oct 25, 2023 By Micah McCartney
Chinese dissident Peng Lifa, aka "Bridge Man," remains locked away, but a human rights activist told Newsweek the Nobel Peace Prize nominee left a lasting imprint on society by challenging the country's most powerful leader in decades.
On October 13, 2022, as China's draconian "zero COVID" measures dragged on, Peng draped a pair of large banners over the side of Beijing's Sitong Bridge. One labeled Xi a "national traitor." The other read: "We want food, not COVID tests. We want freedom, not lockdowns. We want to vote, not a leader. We want dignity, not lies. We are citizens, not slaves."
The lone demonstration took place three days before the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party handed him an unprecedented third term.
Police detained Peng almost immediately, and censors scrambled to take down evidence of the banners from social media. To this day, entering Peng's name on Chinese social media yields no results. Protests are prohibited in China with few exceptions, and Xi Jinping is known to be sensitive about his image.
https://www.newsweek.com/china-protest-peng-lifa-1837668
XIAO LIANG: DISSIDENT PAINTER WAS SENTENCED TO 1 YEAR AND 3 MONTHS IN JAIL Bitter Winter, 12/12/2023 Hu Zimo
His crime was that he painted a portrait of Peng Lifa, the man who hung banners with anti-Xi-Jinping slogans on a bridge in Beijing.
https://bitterwinter.org/xiao-liang-dissident-painter-was-sentenced-to-1-year-and-3-months-in-jail/
THIS IS THE POEM THAT GOT A CHINESE ACTIVIST SEVEN YEARS IN JAIL National Post Staff, Feb 10, 2012
Veteran Chinese activist Zhu Yufu has been jailed for seven years after being accused of “subversion of state power” by writing a poem
IT’S TIME By Zhu Yufu, translated by A. E. Clark and reprinted with permission It’s time, people of China! It’s time. The Square belongs to everyone. With your own two feet It’s time to head to the Square and make your choice. It’s time, people of China! It’s time. A song belongs to everyone. From your own throat It’s time to voice the song in your heart. It’s time, people of China! It’s time. China belongs to everyone. Of your own will It’s time to choose what China shall be.
https://nationalpost.com/news/this-is-the-poem-that-got-a-chinese-activist-seven-years-in-jail
AUTHORITIES PROHIBIT ZHU YUFU FROM VISITING HIS CRITICALLY ILL SISTER China Aid, Freedom For All, April 24, 2023
(Zhejiang) Authorities confiscated the passport of Zhu Yufu, a well-known veteran democracy activist in Zhejiang. He tried visiting his sister in Japan after years of house arrest. Zhu Yufu’s greatest wish is to visit his terminally ill sister in Japan. In recent days, officials rejected his request and confiscated his passport and visa. Zhu has kept a low profile during the five years since his release from prison. He refrained from media interviews and did not write pro-democracy articles.
https://chinaaid.org/uncensored-news/authorities-prohibit-zhu-yufu-from-visiting-his-critically-ill-sister/