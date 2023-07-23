Share this postSince JFK’s murder, Americans have been living in their own Soviet Union. When are they going to wake up? JB West and JB East present: See You In The Hague! #59jeffjbrown.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesOtherplayJB West and JB East present: See You in The Hague! Since JFK’s murder, Americans have been living in their own Soviet Union. When are they going to wake up? JB West and JB East present: See You In The Hague! #59Read the full transcript, download the audio podcast and take advantage of many references and resources, by clicking on this hyperlink,Jeff J BrownJul 23, 20238Share this postSince JFK’s murder, Americans have been living in their own Soviet Union. When are they going to wake up? JB West and JB East present: See You In The Hague! #59jeffjbrown.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesOther8Sharehttps://chinarising.puntopress.com/2023/07/23/since-jfks-murder-americans-have-been-living-in-their-own-soviet-union-jb-west-and-jb-east-present-see-you-in-the-hague-59/Give a gift subscriptionShare8Share this postSince JFK’s murder, Americans have been living in their own Soviet Union. When are they going to wake up? JB West and JB East present: See You In The Hague! #59jeffjbrown.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesOther8Share
Since JFK’s murder, Americans have been living in their own Soviet Union. When are they going to wake up? JB West and JB East present: See You In The Hague! #59