Pictured: the Chinese are very matter-of-fact about sexuality, as long as it is not vulgar or pornographic. Sex shops dot the countryside. Outside hospitals and clinics on signboards, it is not unusual to see cross-sections of male and female reproductive anatomy, comic book flaccid penises and tired ovaries, to discuss reproductive medical issues. My Chinese students are much less sex-obsessed than Western adolescents and out-of-wedlock births are still relatively rare.
Above are two rock formations in Danxia Mountain UNESCO Geopark, Guangdong Province. No surprises, on the left it’s called “Male Essence” and on the right, “Female Essence”. We were just there and large middle- and high school groups were having their photos taken with these celebrated geological wonders. Evelyne bought a Chinese fan with their images. You can get key chains frig magnets too!
They have a very similar grandfather and grandmother rock on Lamai Beach in Koh Samui, Thailand, to the two you pictured above in China. It is odd that Western cultures which have tried to normalize complete sexual depravity are actually squeamish about simple anatomical facts of life that a small child can see...