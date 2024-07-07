6-Jul

-- Caleb Maupin delivers the best explanation of the recent Labour victory in the UK, and the treasonous role played by this party and similar social democracy parties in history.

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/06/caleb-maupin-delivers-the-best-explanation-of-the-recent-labour-victory-in-the-uk-and-the-treasoneus-role-played-by-this-party-and-similar-social-democracy-parties-in-history/

6-Jul

-- Venezuela Elections

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/06/venezuela-elections/

6-Jul

-- The Dark Side of Left-Brain Operations: Part II

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/06/the-dark-side-of-left-brain-operations-part-ii/

6-Jul

-- The Problem with LGBTQIA+

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/06/the-problem-with-lgbtqia/

6-Jul

-- Netflix Carries Fake Documentary on Ukraine Nazi Fighters

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/06/netflix-carries-fake-documentary-on-ukraine-nazi-fighters/

6-Jul

-- Iran Amidst the Wolves

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/06/iran-amidst-the-wolves/

6-Jul

-- Election Circus + Assange Revisited

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/06/election-circus-assange-revisited/

5-Jul

-- ‘It’s Time to Take Medicare Advantage Off the Market’

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/05/its-time-to-take-medicare-advantage-off-the-market/

5-Jul

-- The DNC has decided to replace Biden.

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/05/the-dnc-has-decided-to-replace-biden/

4-Jul

-- CLASH OF THE CRETINS

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/04/clash-of-the-cretins/

4-Jul

-- US Role in Deadly ATACMS Strike on Crimean Beach & Why Ukraine Calls Crimeans “Civilian Occupiers”

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/04/us-role-in-deadly-atacms-strike-on-crimean-beach-why-ukraine-calls-crimeans-civilian-occupiers/

4-Jul

-- Russ Interviews POD SAVE Fans Outside Brooklyn Live Show

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/04/russ-interviews-pod-save-fans-outside-brooklyn-live-show/

4-Jul

-- Zyuganov to Putin: ‘Form a patriotic front against the imperial west!’

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/04/zyuganov-to-putin-form-a-patriotic-front-against-the-imperial-west/

4-Jul

-- The State of America: Beavis & Butt-Head in “Right to Refuse”

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/04/the-state-of-america-beavis-butt-head-in-right-to-refuse/

3-Jul

-- BBC PRESENTER SAYS BIDEN SHOULD TAKE OUT TRUMP PLUS BIDEN TELLS EXTINCTION LEVEL LIES

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/03/bbc-presenter-says-biden-should-take-out-trump-plus-biden-tells-extinction-level-lies/

3-Jul

-- Broken Britain

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/03/broken-britain/

2-Jul

-- The Holocaust, Palestine and Israel: Revision, Denial and Myth

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/02/the-holocaust-palestine-and-israel-revision-denial-and-myth/

2-Jul

-- Fascism Ahead?

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/02/fascism-ahead/

2-Jul

-- A Debate That Exposed Political Collapse

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/02/a-debate-that-exposed-political-collapse/

2-Jul

-- IDF admits it can’t win; Netanyahu isn’t listening

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/02/idf-admits-it-cant-win-netanyahu-isnt-listening/

2-Jul

-- Constructing the Terminator—A Top-Down Approach

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/02/constructing-the-terminator-a-top-down-approach/

2-Jul

-- How Venezuela Is Overcoming the US Blockade

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/02/how-venezuela-is-overcoming-the-us-blockade/

2-Jul

-- GAZA BLOWBACK: A CRISIS OF CONSCIENCE IN THE MILITARY CAN IMPACT FOREIGN POLICY

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/02/gaza-blowback-a-crisis-of-conscience-in-the-military-can-impact-foreign-policy/

2-Jul

-- The fool’s-based international order

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/02/the-fools-based-international-order/

1-Jul

-- Dave Smith CRUSHES Vaush In Debate

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/01/dave-smith-crushes-vaush-in-debate/

1-Jul

-- Supreme Court Decision: HOMELESSNESS Now A CRIME?

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/01/upreme-court-decision-homelessness-now-a-crime/

1-Jul

-- THE REGIME CHANGE CURSE – BIDEN, MACRON, AND SUNAK ARE FINISHED AS PUTIN INCREASES POWER

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/01/the-regime-change-curse-biden-macron-and-sunak-are-finished-as-putin-increases-power/

1-Jul

-- Joe Biden Gets DESTROYED By Donald Trump. Democrats Call For Biden to DROP OUT. RBN Live

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/01/joe-biden-gets-destroyed-by-donald-trump-democrats-call-for-biden-to-drop-out-rbn-live/

1-Jul

-- The Muppets: Stop! What’s That Sound…

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/01/the-muppets-stop-whats-that-sound/

1-Jul

-- The CPI’s manifesto for rebuilding what communists in the USA have lost

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/01/the-cpis-manifesto-for-rebuilding-what-communists-in-the-usa-have-lost/

30-Jun

-- Why the U.S. is increasingly unfit for world leadership

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/06/30/why-the-u-s-is-increasingly-unfit-for-world-leadership/

30-Jun

-- HOW THE BOLIVIAN PEOPLE DEFEATED THE COUP

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/06/30/how-the-bolivian-people-defeated-the-coup/

30-Jun

-- Presidential Debate? Here Are The ONLY Voices Americans Need To Hear Tonight

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/06/30/presidential-debate-here-are-the-only-voices-americans-need-to-hear-tonight/

30-Jun

-- For the Hard of Hearing: Jeffrey Sachs—The Untold History of the Cold War

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/06/30/for-the-hard-of-hearing-jeffrey-sachs-the-untold-history-of-the-cold-war/

30-Jun

-- Essential facts and stats about the Hamas-Gaza-Israel war

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/06/30/essential-facts-and-stats-about-the-hamas-gaza-israel-war/

30-Jun

-- Putin and China Ready to Crush NATO – Israel is Facing Colossal Failure | Jeff J. Brown

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/06/30/putin-and-china-ready-to-crush-nato-israel-is-facing-colossal-failure-jeff-j-brown/

30-Jun

-- Patrick Lawrence: 90 Minutes That Shook the Liberals Awake

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/06/30/patrick-lawrence-90-minutes-that-shook-the-liberals-awake/