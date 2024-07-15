Matt covers the Fabians, Peter questions the Trump shooting, Pepe explains Yemen beating NATO/USraehell and Cynthia points a finger at FBI's terrorism.
Matt Ehret
Peter Koenig
Presidential Candidate Donald Trump Barely Escapes an Assassination Attempt. By: Peter Koenig
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/peterkoenig/presidential-candidate-donald-trump-barely-escapes-an-assassination-attempt-by-peter-koenig/
Pepe Escobar
The Yemen–Russia riddle. Sanaa is eagerly engaging with Moscow in a bid to expand its astounding military gains into both the economic and diplomatic realms. While trade with Russia may be integral to blunting the effects of the siege of Yemen, Sanaa also views membership in the BRICS as a ‘golden opportunity’ to establish lasting Persian Gulf security.
https://thecradle.co/articles/the-yemen-russia-riddle
Cynthia Chung
