Jeff J. Brown joins Press TV anchor Marziyeh Hashemi to discuss France's police-state suppression and kangaroo courts. China Rising Radio Sinoland 230911
Read the full transcript, download the audio podcast and access the resources, by clicking on this hyperlink,
https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2023/09/12/jeff-j-brown-joins-press-tv-anchor-marziyeh-hashemi-to-discuss-frances-police-state-suppression-and-kangaroo-courts-china-rising-radio-sinoland-230911/
Daily news: https://twitter.com/44_Days
Seek Truth From Facts Foundation is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Jeff J. Brown joins Press TV anchor Marziyeh Hashemi to discuss France's police-state suppression and kangaroo courts. China Rising Radio Sinoland 230911