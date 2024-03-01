Jay Janson is a hero to me and he should be to you too. Over 90 years old and still giving Western empire and global capitalism hell, day after day. I got to meet him in New York and he introduced me to his good friend Ramsey Clark, whom I got to interview and get a couple of his signed books (http://chinarising.puntopress.com/2017/01/21/ramsey-clark-a-life-of-indomitable-courage-talks-with-jeff-j-brown-on-china-rising-radio-sinoland-170120/).

To honor his great works, I maintain Jay's archives,

https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2020/04/30/the-jay-janson-archives-are-here-celebrate-the-life-of-a-nonagenarian-antiwar-anti-imperial-anti-global-capitalist-hero/

Here is his latest kickass look at the West's Holocaust in Palestine, proudly published on The Greanville Post,

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/guess-submissions/jaccuse-hegemonic-western-colonialist-media-journalists-are-accessories-to-israeli-mass-murder-of-children-more-than-13000-children-killed-in-gaza-and-counting-latest-cri-de-coeur-by-the/

