Frank Scott

Chinese lives: Mr. Cai, taxi driver.

Comment:

These articles make China look and sound exactly like the west. I mean where’s the supposed bottom up, ‘for the people’ in this?

Bob

Jeff's reply:

Hi, Bob,

Point well taken. While in the West, billions of dollars and euros were just handed to businesses, big and small, during the WEF-WHO pLandemic, and whether or not they will have to pay it back, I have no idea. But with the photocopy machines running 24/7 in the West, they can keep doing that until the Xeroxes run out of ink.

In China, they mint their own money and actually care about their debt, and and are keeping it within reasonable limits. So, Baba Beijing could not sit there and print money for literally 100s of millions Chinese businesses, large and small, to bail them out during COVID. Plus, China is very Confucian-Daoist-Buddhist, thus there is always the expectation that the family will help, the neighborhood will help, the people will group together and survive, which happened all over the country. That does not mean that a lot of people did not suffer during COVID, during the lockdown. In China, a lot of people did go out of business, especially small business people, like Mr. Cai. I have talked to many of them. Yet, all of them are surviving and rebuilding.

My wife and I went bankrupt in 2008 thanks to the West’s Great Con Rape of the Middle Class. We went back to China with our younger daughter, six suitcases and $400, so I can truly empathize with what they are going through. We lived by a great Chinese axiom,

爱拼才会赢 （aipin caihui ying), which means,

Only through giving it everything you have, can you achieve victory.

Or more popularly,

No pain, no gain.

Also, the fact of the matter is that Baba Beijing knew they were being attacked by the West with a bioweapon, which I have reported on extensively. And while they maybe overdid the lockdowns too much and for a little bit too long, we can’t blame them for being worried about what the West could spring on them, as COVID petered out, knowing that the vast majority of Chinese wanted the lockdowns until the very end, because they were rightfully scared, being the most bioweapon-attacked country in history.

Thank you. Jeff