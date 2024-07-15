Four excellent CWG guest posts to juice your brain tank.
China Writers' Group: your one-stop knowledge shop to understand reality behind the West's Big Lie Propaganda Machine headlines!
This is an unimaginable tectonic shift in only a few years, all caused by Western sanctions that have blown up in empire’s face.
China's Yuan Makes up Nearly 100% of Russia Foreign Exchange Market - Markets Insider (businessinsider.com)
https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/currencies/yuan-dedollarization-dollar-china-russia-trade-outlook-us-sanctions-fx-2024-7
Many people complain about India’s geopolitics, but it continuing to buy hydrocarbons and weapons from Russia, along with China, spell the death knell for the West’s sanction on Russia.
India-Russia ties take a quantum leap in the fog of Ukraine war - Indian Punchline
https://www.indianpunchline.com/india-russia-ties-take-a-quantum-leap-in-the-fog-of-ukraine-war/
SCMP lets Alex Lo cut loose on Western empire. Most of the rest of this newspaper tries for Western “balance”.
Opinion | How Hong Kong really threatens America’s security and economy | South China Morning Post (scmp.com)
https://www.scmp.com/opinion/article/3270212/how-hong-kong-really-threatens-americas-security-and-economy
The pLandemic genocide is the greatest crime ever perpetrated against humanity, all organized and executed by the West.