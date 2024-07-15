Share

This is an unimaginable tectonic shift in only a few years, all caused by Western sanctions that have blown up in empire’s face.

China's Yuan Makes up Nearly 100% of Russia Foreign Exchange Market - Markets Insider (businessinsider.com)

Many people complain about India’s geopolitics, but it continuing to buy hydrocarbons and weapons from Russia, along with China, spell the death knell for the West’s sanction on Russia.

India-Russia ties take a quantum leap in the fog of Ukraine war - Indian Punchline

SCMP lets Alex Lo cut loose on Western empire. Most of the rest of this newspaper tries for Western “balance”.

Opinion | How Hong Kong really threatens America’s security and economy | South China Morning Post (scmp.com)

The pLandemic genocide is the greatest crime ever perpetrated against humanity, all organized and executed by the West.

