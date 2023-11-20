Share this postDan Yaseen interviews Jeff J. Brown on KFCF 88.1 FM: NATO's proxy war to destroy West Asia is called the Palestine Holocaust. China Rising Radio Sinoland 231120jeffjbrown.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherplayDan Yaseen interviews Jeff J. Brown on KFCF 88.1 FM: NATO's proxy war to destroy West Asia is called the Palestine Holocaust. China Rising Radio Sinoland 231120Read the full transcript, download the audio podcast and access the resources, by clicking on this hyperlink,Jeff J BrownNov 20, 20232Share this postDan Yaseen interviews Jeff J. Brown on KFCF 88.1 FM: NATO's proxy war to destroy West Asia is called the Palestine Holocaust. China Rising Radio Sinoland 231120jeffjbrown.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareSubscribehttps://chinarising.puntopress.com/2023/11/20/dan-yaseen-interviews-jeff-j-brown-on-kfcf-88-1-fm-natos-proxy-war-to-destroy-west-asia-is-called-the-palestine-holocaust-china-rising-radio-sinoland-231120/Give a gift subscription2Share this postDan Yaseen interviews Jeff J. Brown on KFCF 88.1 FM: NATO's proxy war to destroy West Asia is called the Palestine Holocaust. China Rising Radio Sinoland 231120jeffjbrown.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare
Dan Yaseen interviews Jeff J. Brown on KFCF 88.1 FM: NATO's proxy war to destroy West Asia is called the Palestine Holocaust. China Rising Radio Sinoland 231120