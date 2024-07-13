Matt Ehret's Insights

Reviving a Sane Manifest Destiny and Monroe Doctrine: A Last Chance to Avoid WW3

I can imagine that many people reading the sub-headline of this article may be wondering, “hasn’t the world suffered from enough Monroe Doctrine and Manifest Destiny over the past two centuries?! Haven’t wars across the middle east, genocide against native Americans and imperial abuses of Latin American nations all occured BECAUSE of the doctrines of Ma…