Paul is one of my fave writers and being on The Greanville Post doubles the pleasure! Jeff

Paul Edwards

CLASH OF THE CRETINS – The Greanville Post

A feel-good story that warms the Sino-heart.

SCMP

China worker takes tipping to new level at noodle shop with a heart. Eatery boss chases after customer in street after finding surprisingly big tip

Share

Harley is a China Writers’ Group fan and writes for the LaRouche Organization.

Harley Schlanger

You Are the Target of Hybrid Warfare

Refer a friend

I can’t say I agree with everything Tucker spells out, but this is a very thought-provoking speech.

Tucker Carlson