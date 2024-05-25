Pictured: the hands and face of time and the events they have experienced. This elder woman oversees a local Meizhou restaurant, with her husband, son and daughter-in-law. She sat down for a rest and was overcome by a badly needed rest, which didn’t last five minutes. She has undoubtedly seen and lived many amazing stories, since China’s liberation in 1949. On the left are the QR codes for customers to pay vendors. Blue is Alipay and green is WeChat. Only some elderly and children still use cash in China. Otherwise, we all use electronic payments for daily life.

Frans Vandenbosch/Godfree Roberts

Rule of the five percent

Dr. Kwan Lee

Jeff J. Brown

Note: during our month of May in China, we have seen a number of homeless people in Hong Kong and Taiwan, but none on the Mainland. The ones in Hong Kong are almost all old people…

Chinese old people’s subsidized canteens closing down for lack of demand. Meanwhile in the West, more and more elderly are going hungry. Communism-socialism versus colonialism-capitalism, pure and simple. – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION