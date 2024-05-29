Pictured: In a Chaozhou tea shop a woman gleans oolong tea. This third-tier city of 10 million people is the world capital of tea culture and with the provinces of Guangdong and nearby Fujian and Hunan, this region grows some of the greatest varieties known.

Good quality tea must be hand cleaned, leaf by leaf, to make sure each batch has the same leaf length, thickness and where on the plants it was picked, from the tips to the lower branches.

Notice anything interesting in the background? That is a 1.3-meter-tall, ceramic, Cultural Revolution-Era Mao Zedong statue. Notice the Red Guard armband on his left sleeve. The owner told me that, “Mao Zedong is our leader”! (毛泽东是我们的领袖!).

Everywhere I turn in China I see the communist hammer and sickle, Mao’s and Marx’s images and quotes. This why I howl with laughter when Western neoliberals and cardboard lefties twist themselves into capitalist pretzels saying China is not communist. HAHAHA, the joke is on YOU! Communism-socialism is why the Chinese are kicking ass and taking names on the world scene!

Amir Khan

Pepe Escobar

Russia and China have had enough: Both have had enough of being “polite”. You want confrontation? Confrontation is what you’re gonna get.

Dr. T.P. Wilkinson

Unbecoming American: Bombs of August – SEEK TRUTH FROM FACTS FOUNDATION

Cynthia Chung