Discover more from Seek Truth From Facts Foundation
10 new image/video vignettes: walk with me and the Chinese people on their streets, from THEIR point of view... China Rising Radio Sinoland 231029
Pictured below: hundreds of millions of Chinese travel across the country every year in search of Red Tourism.
Comments from the fans about my China Street project,
Jeff, you are creating a fabulous time capsule.
China is a dream.
I can't think of a better way to be in China vicariously, using the eyes of the people!
World University Games a big deal
https://x.com/44_Days/status/1715779283077980276?s=20
Chinese train ticket new rules
https://x.com/44_Days/status/1715784154665587149?s=20
Digital payments in China vs. West
https://x.com/44_Days/status/1715787255996993732?s=20
Youth unemployment
https://x.com/44_Days/status/1716100753394151820?s=20
Student expectations
https://x.com/44_Days/status/1716347820108652557?s=20
Korean War remembrance
https://x.com/44_Days/status/1717910999804547257?s=20
Red Tourism is huge
https://x.com/44_Days/status/1717914077031194837?s=20
Never forget the inspiration
https://x.com/44_Days/status/1717917889078989265?s=20
Chinese calligraphy on steroids
https://x.com/44_Days/status/1717920225276862783?s=20
Chinese food museum mania
https://x.com/44_Days/status/1717922143642554838?s=20
10 new vignettes
https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2023/10/29/10-new-image-video-vignettes-walk-with-me-and-the-chinese-people-on-their-streets-from-their-point-of-view-china-rising-radio-sinoland-231029/