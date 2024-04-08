6-Apr -- Iraqi resistance wants to bring about a sea change in the Israeli genocide issue

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/06/iraqi-resistance-wants-to-bring-about-a-sea-change-in-the-israeli-genocide-issue/

6-Apr -- Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s new book, “The Wuhan Cover-up and the terrifying bioweapons arms race”: Detailed review and analysis.

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/06/robert-f-kennedy-jr-s-new-book-the-wuhan-cover-up-and-the-terrifying-bioweapons-arms-race-detailed-review-and-analysis/

6-Apr -- Israel’s Strike on Iran’s Embassy & How the US Seeks to Trigger a Wider War

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/06/israels-strike-on-irans-embassy-how-the-us-seeks-to-trigger-a-wider-war/

6-Apr -- Why are 8 of 11 US aircraft carrier strike groups always in home port?

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/06/why-are-8-of-11-us-aircraft-carrier-strike-groups-always-in-home-port/

6-Apr -- BRITISH REBELLION GROWS AGAINST ARMING ISRAEL

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/06/british-rebellion-grows-against-arming-israel/

5-Apr -- BLOWBACK ROUNDTABLE: Derangement Syndrome (all of them)

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/05/derangement-syndrome-all-of-them/

5-Apr -- What is wrong with Biden spokespeople?

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/05/what-is-wrong-with-biden-spokespeople/

5-Apr -- LIVE INTERVIEW: Prof Marandi on Israel’s Bombing of Iranian Embassy, Resistance, and More

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/05/live-interview-prof-marandi-on-israels-bombing-of-iranian-embassy-resistance-and-more/

4-Apr -- Scott Ritter: Israel Crossed Iran’s Red Line and TOTAL WAR may be Coming

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/04/scott-ritter-israel-crossed-irans-red-line-and-total-war-may-be-coming/

4-Apr -- WARRIOR UPDATE WITH SCOTT RITTER-EPISODE 61 UKRAINE ELECTRIC GRID NEAR COLLAPSE + ISRAEL IRAN DRAMA

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/04/warrior-update-with-scott-ritter-episode-61-ukraine-electric-grid-near-collapse-israel-iran-drama/

4-Apr -- Meetings About Massacres

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/04/meetings-about-massacres/

4-Apr -- Aid Workers TARGETED For Rocket Attack By Isr@el!

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/04/aid-workers-targeted-for-rocket-attack-by-isrel/

4-Apr -- Brar and Maupin -The Sino-Soviet Split

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/04/brar-and-maupin-the-sino-soviet-split/

4-Apr -- Caleb Maupin dispatches: “Ukraine Did It!” and much more

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/04/caleb-maupin-dispatches-ukraine-did-it-and-much-more/

3-Apr -- Why Gramsci Is So Relevant Today

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/03/why-gramsci-is-so-relevant-today/

3-Apr -- Politician Calls For “Hiroshima” Solution To Gaza

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/03/politician-calls-for-hiroshima-solution-to-gaza/

3-Apr -- Why Biden Doesn’t Want Americans to Visit Russia

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/03/why-biden-doesnt-want-americans-to-visit-russia/

2-Apr -- MIDDLE EAST IN DEPTH WITH LAITH MAROUF EPISODE 8 – ISRAEL ATTACKS IRANIAN CONSULATE – RUSSIA FURIOUS

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/02/middle-east-in-depth-with-laith-marouf-episode-8-israel-attacks-iranian-consulate-russia-furious/

2-Apr -- INTERVIEW: Miko Peled on Israel and genocidal mania

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/02/interview-miko-peled-on-israel-and-genocidal-mania/

2-Apr -- Israel’s murderous attack on WCK, an starvation relief organization, reported as “unintentional accident of war”

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/02/israels-murderous-attack-on-wck-an-starvation-relief-organization-reported-as-unintentional-accident-of-war/

2-Apr -- Gaza War Sit Rep Day 178: Al Shifa Hospital Aftermath and Iranian Commander Assassinated

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/02/gaza-war-sit-rep-day-178-al-shifa-hospital-aftermath-and-iranian-commander-assassinated/

2-Apr -- BREAKING: Israel Bombs Iranian Embassy in Damascus, Syria

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/02/breaking-israel-bombs-iranian-embassy-in-damascus-syria/

1-Apr -- Terror Attack on Moscow & Why the US Stands as the Prime Suspect

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/01/terror-attack-on-moscow-why-the-us-stands-as-the-prime-suspect/

1-Apr -- ‘THE KILLING IN GAZA WILL STOP WHEN HAMAS RELEASES THE HOSTAGES’ IS A PRO-WAR CRIME ARGUMENT

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/01/the-killing-in-gaza-will-stop-when-hamas-releases-the-hostages-is-a-pro-war-crime-argument/

1-Apr -- How Israel indoctrinates its people w/Miko Peled

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/01/how-israel-indoctrinates-its-people-w-miko-peled/

1-Apr -- So Genocide as Foreign Policy is Above the Law?

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/04/01/so-genocide-as-foreign-policy-is-above-the-law/

31-Mar -- Patrick Lawrence: Imperium: Decline on the Way to Fall

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/03/31/patrick-lawrence-imperium-decline-on-the-way-to-fall/

31-Mar -- THE SEE-SAW OF WORLD EVENTS IS BRINGING A NEW DAWN FOR ALL OF US

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/03/31/the-see-saw-of-world-events-is-bringing-a-new-dawn-for-all-of-us/