Share this postXi Jinping's Ten Commandments for the Strict Governance of the Party - and that goes for the public and private sectors too. China Rising Radio Sinoland 230923jeffjbrown.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesOtherDiscover more from Seek Truth From Facts FoundationChina and the West in geopolitics, economies, military and technology Over 7,000 subscribersSubscribeContinue readingSign in Xi Jinping's Ten Commandments for the Strict Governance of the Party - and that goes for the public and private sectors too. China Rising Radio Sinoland 230923Do Biden, Macron, Sunak and all the other corrupt dwarfs taking orders from the West's Trillionaire Dictatorship ever talk like this? No, they despise us and treat us like stupid children.Jeff J BrownSep 22, 20234Share this postXi Jinping's Ten Commandments for the Strict Governance of the Party - and that goes for the public and private sectors too. China Rising Radio Sinoland 230923jeffjbrown.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesOtherSharehttps://chinarising.puntopress.com/2023/09/23/xi-jinpings-ten-commandments-for-the-strict-governance-of-the-party-and-that-goes-for-the-public-and-private-sectors-too-china-rising-radio-sinoland-230923/Thank you for reading Seek Truth From Facts Foundation. This post is public so feel free to share it.Share4Share this postXi Jinping's Ten Commandments for the Strict Governance of the Party - and that goes for the public and private sectors too. China Rising Radio Sinoland 230923jeffjbrown.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesOtherShare