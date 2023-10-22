Share this postWhy US Businesses Can't Wait To Get Out Of China. Really? Good riddance!jeffjbrown.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesOtherDiscover more from Seek Truth From Facts FoundationChina and the West in geopolitics, economies, military and technology Over 7,000 subscribersSubscribeContinue readingSign in Why US Businesses Can't Wait To Get Out Of China. Really? Good riddance!More proof that the Chinese people are preparing for war with NATOJeff J BrownOct 22, 2023Share this postWhy US Businesses Can't Wait To Get Out Of China. Really? Good riddance!jeffjbrown.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesOtherShareGive a gift subscriptionhttps://seektruthfromfacts.org/cwg/why-us-businesses-cant-wait-to-get-out-of-china-really-good-riddance/Share Seek Truth From Facts FoundationShare this postWhy US Businesses Can't Wait To Get Out Of China. Really? Good riddance!jeffjbrown.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesOtherShare