Matt Ehret's Insights

Occult Hollywood, Dune and Predictive Programming

In this episode of Coffee and Mike, I was invited to discuss the occult takeover of Hollywood, the brief period when patriots like Frank Capra and John Frankenheimer battled this Luciferian takeover and how a new age driven by UFO cults, scientology and theosophy created the framework for a new set of 'sacred stories' to shape a gnostic pagan revival in…