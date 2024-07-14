13-Jul

-- We are NATO. And we’re comin’ to get ya

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/13/we-are-nato-and-were-comin-to-get-ya/

13-Jul

-- IMPERIAL EXIT

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/13/imperial-exit/

13-Jul

-- Biden’s “Big Boy” NATO Summit

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/13/bidens-big-boy-nato-summit/

13-Jul

-- The Hannibal Directive —”We’d rather kill our own people than let them be taken hostage”

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/13/the-hannibal-directive-wed-rather-kill-our-own-people-than-let-them-be-taken-hostage/

13-Jul

-- Due Dissidence Team Dissects Biden’s Performances

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/13/due-dissidence-team-dissects-bidens-performances/

13-Jul

-- Assessing NATO’s “Strategic Advantage”

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/13/assessing-natos-strategic-advantage/

12-Jul

-- ANDREI MARTYANOV AND SCOTT RITTER – NATO MEETS UKRAINE COLLAPSES – MISSILES DRONES CHANGE WAR

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/12/andrei-martyanov-and-scott-ritter-nato-meets-ukraine-collapses-missiles-drones-change-war/

12-Jul

-- NYT Admits Ukrainian War Crimes

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/12/nyt-admits-ukrainian-war-crimes/

12-Jul

-- U.S. SecDef Lloyd Austin’s NATO Speech Lies

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/12/u-s-secdef-lloyd-austins-nato-speech-lies/

11-Jul

-- “You’re Whitewashing Mass MURDER” | Gaza Debate Feat Aaron Mate

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/11/youre-whitewashing-mass-murder-gaza-debate-feat-aaron-mate/

11-Jul

-- INTERVIEW: Samizdats from the forest

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/11/interview-samizdats-from-the-forest/

11-Jul

-- Ukrainian F-16 Saga [i] Game Changer – the Next Chapter (Again)

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/11/ukrainian-f-16-saga-i-game-changer-the-next-chapter-again/

11-Jul

-- Trajectory to Armageddon: The End of the West or the End of the World?

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/11/trajectory-to-armageddon-the-end-of-the-west-or-the-end-of-the-world/

10-Jul

-- Oh, Looks Like Bombing Hospitals Is Bad Again

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/10/oh-looks-like-bombing-hospitals-is-bad-again/

10-Jul

-- Le Pen’s pro-France, anti-war right got 50% of the people’s vote, crushing Neocon-neolib Macron and woke-WEF-anti-Yellow-Vest Mélenchon!

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/10/le-pens-pro-france-anti-war-right-got-50-of-the-peoples-vote-crushing-neocon-neolib-macron-and-woke-wef-anti-yellow-vest-melenchon/

10-Jul

-- MUST WATCH – The Zionist Movement in Britain: David Miller and Vanessa Beeley

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/10/must-watch-the-zionist-movement-in-britain-david-miller-and-vanessa-beeley/

10-Jul

-- NATO SUMMIT: Alliance’s Endgame Appears to Be Nuclear War

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/10/nato-summit-alliances-endgame-appears-to-be-nuclear-war/

10-Jul

-- Rob Reiner Says Biden Should DROP OUT, Gets BACKLASH From Blue MAGA

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/10/rob-reiner-says-biden-should-drop-out-gets-backlash-from-blue-maga/

10-Jul

-- How George Bush and the CIA Almost Destroyed Russia in the 1990s

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/10/how-george-bush-and-the-cia-almost-destroyed-russia-in-the-1990s/

10-Jul

-- Vassalise allies, destabilise the rest is now US strategy in Indo-Pacific

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/10/vassalise-allies-destabilise-the-rest-is-now-us-strategy-in-indo-pacific/

10-Jul

-- How can RFK Jr. justify this outrageous statement of his?

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/10/how-can-rfk-jr-justify-this-outrageous-statement-of-his/

10-Jul

-- The (Un-Democratic) Mess in France

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/10/the-un-democratic-mess-in-france/

10-Jul

-- The Weaponization of Ignorance

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/10/the-weaponization-of-ignorance/

10-Jul

-- MIDDLE EAST IN DEPTH EPISODE 20 WITH LAITH MAROUF – WESTERN EMPIRE DIES IN GAZA

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/10/middle-east-in-depth-episode-20-with-laith-marouf-western-empire-dies-in-gaza/

9-Jul

-- The Structure of America’s Aristocratic Class

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/09/the-structure-of-americas-aristocratic-class/

8-Jul

-- Documentary Film ‘Tantura’ Exposes The True Origin Of Israel & The Brutal Fascism It Represents

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/08/documentary-film-tantura-exposes-the-true-origin-of-israel-the-brutal-fascism-it-represents/

8-Jul

-- “I’m Not Antisemitic” Roger Waters vs Piers Morgan On Israel-Palestine & More

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/08/im-not-antisemitic-roger-waters-vs-piers-morgan-on-israel-palestine-more/

8-Jul

-- PATRICK LAWRENCE: Netanyahu Goes for Broke

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/08/patrick-lawrence-netanyahu-goes-for-broke/

8-Jul

-- Like with the Yellow Vests – the French left comes through for the West

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/08/like-with-the-yellow-vests-the-french-left-comes-through-for-the-west/

8-Jul

-- PEOPLE’S TRIBUNAL FINDS MARCOS, DUTERTE AND BIDEN GUILTY

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/08/peoples-tribunal-finds-marcos-duterte-and-biden-guilty/

8-Jul

-- What is the “Horrible and Evil Thing” in Historical Palestine?

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/08/what-is-the-horrible-and-evil-thing-in-historical-palestine/

8-Jul

-- No to NATO: “Greece Will Not Become a Base for War”

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/08/no-to-nato-greece-will-not-become-a-base-for-war/

7-Jul

-- A Breakthrough for Labor: UBER & LYFT $325 Million PAYOUT (clip)

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/07/a-breakthrough-for-labor-uber-lyft-325-million-payout-clip/

7-Jul

-- George Galloway LOSES To Labour Party

https://www.greanvillepost.com/2024/07/07/george-galloway-loses-to-labour-party/