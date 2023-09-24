Discover more from Seek Truth From Facts Foundation
China and the West in geopolitics, economies, military and technology
Over 7,000 subscribers
Continue reading
What a day in Zhuhai and Shenzhen! Here are just a few vignettes from the streets of China. Many more coming...
Follow me on X, as I travel across China for the next month...
Condiment heaven
https://x.com/44_Days/status/1706068019406151713?s=20
SZ Shekou Port
https://x.com/44_Days/status/1706066082745008546?s=20
Drink dispenser
https://x.com/44_Days/status/1705870535496974407?s=20
HK-Macao-Zhuhai Bridge
https://x.com/44_Days/status/1705866037248536628?s=20
Shekou ferries
https://x.com/44_Days/status/1705844539574153627?s=20
Tibetan tea