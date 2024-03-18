Share this postWestern Democracy vs. Chinese Democracy. China Writers' Group member Godfree Roberts explains it all in a triptych of articles and graphics.jeffjbrown.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherWestern Democracy vs. Chinese Democracy. China Writers' Group member Godfree Roberts explains it all in a triptych of articles and graphics.You be the judge!Jeff J BrownMar 18, 2024Share this postWestern Democracy vs. Chinese Democracy. China Writers' Group member Godfree Roberts explains it all in a triptych of articles and graphics.jeffjbrown.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShareSubscribeThe Battle for Democracy: Is the PRC democratic? The USA?Here Comes ChinaThe Battle for Democracy The people are to be valued most, the altars of the grain and the land [traditional symbols of the vitality of the state] next, the ruler least. Hence by winning the favor of the common people you become Emperor…. Mencius, 280 BC. In an earlier essay…Read more14 days ago · 7 likes · 4 comments · Godfree RobertsRefer a friendThe Battle for Democracy. 2: Is the PRC a democracy? Is the USA?Here Comes ChinaThe Battle for Democracy. 2 Part One of this trilogy here, Part Three here. In this second part, China continues its challenge for the World Democracy Crown by challenging America’s lack of democratic participation. So it is that whenever Heaven invests a person with great responsibilities, it first tries his resolve, exhausts his muscles and bones, starves his body, leaves him des…Read more7 days ago · 4 likes · 1 comment · Godfree RobertsLeave a commentThe Battle for Democracy. 3: Showdown: American vs Chinese democracyHere Comes ChinaThe Battle for Democracy. 3.Part One here. Part Two here. In this third and final section of the essay, China challenges for the World Democracy Crown by attacking the lack of democratic participation in America. According to Confucius, a person is not necessarily good if he is praised by all and not doomed to be bad if he is criticised by all: he is only good when he is welcomed b…Read more2 hours ago · 1 like · Godfree RobertsShare this postWestern Democracy vs. Chinese Democracy. China Writers' Group member Godfree Roberts explains it all in a triptych of articles and graphics.jeffjbrown.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherShare