Welcome Peter Koenig to the China Writers' Group! Over 30 years working with organizations and governments in Latin America, Africa, Asia and Oceania. Senior Fellow at Renmin University, Beijing.
Peter's Substack: https://peterkoenig.substack.com
Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked for over 30 years around the world. He is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020).
Peter is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). He is also a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.
Haiti – A Paradise for State Crime. The Unspoken Agenda, Haiti’s Offshore Natural Gas? By: Peter Koenig
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/peterkoenig/haiti-a-paradise-for-state-crime-the-unspoken-agenda-haitis-offshore-natural-gas-by-peter-koenig/
“Who Owns the World?” A Small Group of Big Money. By: Peter Koenig
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/peterkoenig/who-owns-the-world-a-small-group-of-big-money-by-peter-koenig-2/
Navalny’s Death – A Western-Instigated “False Flag”? By: Peter Koenig
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/peterkoenig/navalnys-death-a-western-instigated-false-flag-by-peter-koenig/
I’m an American Doctor Who Went to Gaza. What I Saw Wasn’t War — It Was Annihilation. By: Peter Koenig
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/peterkoenig/im-an-american-doctor-who-went-to-gaza-what-i-saw-wasnt-war-it-was-annihilation-by-peter-koenig/
Water – The Abundant Scarcity. By: Peter Koenig
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/peterkoenig/water-the-abundant-scarcity-by-peter-koenig/
The World Economic Forum’s “Frankensteinization” of the Entire World. Hollywood’s “Predictive Movies”. By: Peter Koenig
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/peterkoenig/the-world-economic-forums-frankensteinization-of-the-entire-world-hollywoods-predictive-movies-by-peter-koenig/
Tucker Carlson and Vladimir Putin Interview: What President Putin Really Said. By: Peter Koenig
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/peterkoenig/tucker-carlson-and-vladimir-putin-interview-what-president-putin-really-said-by-peter-koenig-2/
Towards a New International Monetary System. By: Peter Koenig
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/peterkoenig/towards-a-new-international-monetary-system-by-peter-koenig/
The WEF’s Obsession with AI and Brain Chipping. “We” Can Create an AI System “Where we Don’t even Need Democratic Elections” Klaus Schwab. By: Peter Koenig
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/peterkoenig/the-wefs-obsession-with-ai-and-brain-chipping-we-can-create-an-ai-system-where-we-dont-even-need-democratic-elections-klaus-schwab-by-peter-koe/
“Building Trust”?: The World Economic Forum Is the West’s Perfect “White-Collar Euthanasia Agent”. By: Peter Koenig
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/peterkoenig/wef-davos-2024-the-world-is-falling-apart-but-the-show-must-go-on-by-peter-koenig/
WEF – Davos 2024. The World Is Falling Apart But the Show Must Go On… By: Peter Koenig
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/peterkoenig/wef-davos-2024-the-world-is-falling-apart-but-the-show-must-go-on-by-peter-koenig/
Israel Is an Illegal State. Dr. Ralph Wilde at the ICJ. By: Peter Koenig
https://seektruthfromfacts.org/peterkoenig/israel-is-an-illegal-state-dr-ralph-wilde-at-the-icj-by-peter-koenig/