Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked for over 30 years around the world. He is the author of Implosion – An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney’s book “When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis” (Clarity Press – November 1, 2020).

Peter is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). He is also a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.

Refer a friend

Haiti – A Paradise for State Crime. The Unspoken Agenda, Haiti’s Offshore Natural Gas? By: Peter Koenig

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/peterkoenig/haiti-a-paradise-for-state-crime-the-unspoken-agenda-haitis-offshore-natural-gas-by-peter-koenig/

“Who Owns the World?” A Small Group of Big Money. By: Peter Koenig

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/peterkoenig/who-owns-the-world-a-small-group-of-big-money-by-peter-koenig-2/

Navalny’s Death – A Western-Instigated “False Flag”? By: Peter Koenig

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/peterkoenig/navalnys-death-a-western-instigated-false-flag-by-peter-koenig/

I’m an American Doctor Who Went to Gaza. What I Saw Wasn’t War — It Was Annihilation. By: Peter Koenig

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/peterkoenig/im-an-american-doctor-who-went-to-gaza-what-i-saw-wasnt-war-it-was-annihilation-by-peter-koenig/

Water – The Abundant Scarcity. By: Peter Koenig

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/peterkoenig/water-the-abundant-scarcity-by-peter-koenig/

The World Economic Forum’s “Frankensteinization” of the Entire World. Hollywood’s “Predictive Movies”. By: Peter Koenig

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/peterkoenig/the-world-economic-forums-frankensteinization-of-the-entire-world-hollywoods-predictive-movies-by-peter-koenig/

Tucker Carlson and Vladimir Putin Interview: What President Putin Really Said. By: Peter Koenig

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/peterkoenig/tucker-carlson-and-vladimir-putin-interview-what-president-putin-really-said-by-peter-koenig-2/

Towards a New International Monetary System. By: Peter Koenig

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/peterkoenig/towards-a-new-international-monetary-system-by-peter-koenig/

The WEF’s Obsession with AI and Brain Chipping. “We” Can Create an AI System “Where we Don’t even Need Democratic Elections” Klaus Schwab. By: Peter Koenig

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/peterkoenig/the-wefs-obsession-with-ai-and-brain-chipping-we-can-create-an-ai-system-where-we-dont-even-need-democratic-elections-klaus-schwab-by-peter-koe/

“Building Trust”?: The World Economic Forum Is the West’s Perfect “White-Collar Euthanasia Agent”. By: Peter Koenig

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/peterkoenig/wef-davos-2024-the-world-is-falling-apart-but-the-show-must-go-on-by-peter-koenig/

WEF – Davos 2024. The World Is Falling Apart But the Show Must Go On… By: Peter Koenig

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/peterkoenig/wef-davos-2024-the-world-is-falling-apart-but-the-show-must-go-on-by-peter-koenig/

Israel Is an Illegal State. Dr. Ralph Wilde at the ICJ. By: Peter Koenig

https://seektruthfromfacts.org/peterkoenig/israel-is-an-illegal-state-dr-ralph-wilde-at-the-icj-by-peter-koenig/

Leave a comment