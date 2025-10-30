2025-10-16

Amir&Jeff’s Excellent China Adventure #34: Jiangxi Province, Jinggangshan. The Martyrs’ Memorial: 26 photos with commentary to paint the picture.

2025-10-17

China Writer Frans Vandenbosch is traveling in China with weekly reports. Excellent perspectives with Amir&Jeff’s Excellent China Adventure. Here is his fifth one.

2025-10-17

China Writer Peter Koenig compares and contrasts recent trips to Mainland and Taiwan China, discussing their futures, the UN, WEF, WHO and much more. Radio Sinoland 251018

2025-10-19

Amir&Jeff’s Excellent China Adventure #36: Jiangxi Province, Xingguo. Totally obscure outside China, HUMONGO for China’s revolution. 43 explained photos with movies and comic books - the REAL China!

2025-10-19

China Writer Patrice Greanville is on fire with 31 articles, podcasts and videos for your week of watching, reading, sanity and existential survival. That is 4+ a day. Get busy getting smarter!

2025-10-19

Chinese set off their first atomic bomb 16 October 1964. US still trying to sabotage Huawei, ZTE and Sino-5G. Too late. Game over. Radio Sinoland 251020

2025-10-20

This China Writers’ thread shows you why I am humbled and honored to work with such knowledgeable and experienced people. I learned so much reading it. You will too!

2025-10-20

China Writer Peter Man has just added passages to his fascinating running blog. Highly entertaining! Please share widely so that others can catch the CWG sails!

2025-10-21

October 18th is World CD-Day, when Baba Beijing declared war on Judeo-Western capitalism. China Rising Radio Sinoland 251017

2025-10-21

Dr. Robert Yoho tells the hard truth about Western governance and the Medical Mafia that keep us ill. Must reading to stay healthy and safe!

2025-10-21

Along with Drs. Robert Yoho, Pierre Kory and A Midwestern Doctor, Unbekoming helps keep Evelyne and me happy, HEALTHY and safe from the Medical Mafia. Time to wake up and admit the WEF/WHO Depopulation Plan!

2025-10-22

China Writer Dongping Han demures about recent praise for former Chinese Premier Zhu Rongji: in fact, his middle name is H-Y-P-O-C-R-I-S-Y!

2025-10-22

China Writer Frans Vandenbosch is traveling in China with weekly reports. Outstanding perspectives with Amir&Jeff’s Excellent China Adventure. Here is his sixth one.

2025-10-24

China Writer Kwan Lee tells China’s well-intentioned, innocent liberals and patriots the hard truth! Short and to-the-point, essential reading to understand today’s headlines...

2025-10-24

China Writer Frans Vandenbosch is traveling in China with weekly reports. Outstanding perspectives with Amir&Jeff’s Excellent China Adventure. Here is his seventh one.

Share

Refer a friend

Remember, this platform and all the other Big Lie Propaganda Machine’s MSM Mossad-CIA-MI6 foghorns are horrifically shadow banning and censoring the China Writers’ Group, for a good reason. They want to keep you brainwashed and ignorant. FB, Google, et al. now buy censorship AI algorithms from companies specialized in making the truth disappear. “Subscribing” and “Following” are a smoke-and-mirror illusion. The only way to guarantee access to all of us is to proactively go to www.seektruthfromfacts.org and once there, regularly click on each member’s icon (per the below) to keep up with our work! Your soul’s sanity and survival depend on it…