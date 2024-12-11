Our first impressions of Taiwan Province, China since moving here two weeks ago. China Rising Radio Sinoland 241107

ADVENTURES IN ASIA WITH LADYB AND GONGGONG

I look forward to bringing educational and fun experiences in Asia to my granddaughter Mila, who lives in Oklahoma, USA. She can learn about the world through all my travels. I got a flat stuffed toy to join me. She is reversible. One side is a little girl and the other is a ladybug. I call her LadyB. I sent the same toy to Mila, which she can name as she sees fit.

SURVEY: where does Taiwan belong in the world?

You decide!

Story #1: leaving on a jet plane. Sesame Street’s Big Bird versus our B-I-G BIRD!

https://www.facebook.com/share/p/WR7fLS5kbN6ojGWJ/

Story #2: LIFTOFF!

Photos: https://www.facebook.com/share/r/PNJt8TvCbnsVAZF9/

Video: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1984106335366709

Story #3: traveling across the great Asian Continent.

Photos: https://www.facebook.com/share/r/M8wdDLqQdJYYamtd/

Video: https://www.facebook.com/reel/2801103196713056

Story #4: our first meal in Puli Town: noodles and guotie.

https://www.facebook.com/share/p/hL2Hhw8FyDN7yqXJ/

Story #5: Chinese raviolis. YUMMY!

https://www.facebook.com/share/p/KtMC3KhJdax3tRtd/

Story #6: BIG typhoon coming down on us!

https://www.facebook.com/share/p/vXs1j4t9KRgVdks9/

Story #7: Chinese love turtles and tortoises.

Photos: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/avMVPkZvu1NoByhB/

Video: https://www.facebook.com/share/v/xnebx7PkAbTjeLZ8/

Story #8: Puli Town is our Town.

Photos: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/FaLsRone854k7Mfv/

Video: https://www.facebook.com/share/v/jMXnY7SG9ua9uy1s/

Story #9: Dogs in Taiwan.

Photos: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/187V1s6Bry/

Story #10: The amazing Chinese language (that we love).

Photos: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/15E9Y5patE/

Story #11: Every street is a public park in Puli Town.

Photos: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/15S5CWTiAp/

Story #12: Confucist-Daoist-Buddhist version of Gideon’s Bibles

Photos: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/15NkSS1D3s/

Story #13: Taiwanese are N-U-T-S about baseball! Japanese too…

Photos: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/15dmjXwSc2/

Story #14: Taiwanese are N-U-T-S about hotpot!

30 November 2024, Puli Town, Nantou County, Taiwan Province, China.

Photos: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/18PAKUWPjJ/

Story #15: Going to a Taiwanese copy shop is a cultural feast.

10 photos: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/19X9yepPCj/