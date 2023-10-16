Discover more from Seek Truth From Facts Foundation
Walk with me and the Chinese people on their streets, from THEIR point of view...
Comments from the fans about this project,
Jeff, you are really doing Americans a great favor, if only they could see what you offer, making China reality show up in so many simple, uncomplex but highly significant ways.
Nice vignettes. Thank you for your efforts.
Daily news from the streets of China: https://twitter.com/44_Days
Happy happy peaceful peaceful
https://x.com/44_Days/status/1712334406797402354?s=20
Single person meals
https://x.com/44_Days/status/1712337505926660152?s=20
Recycling mania
https://x.com/44_Days/status/1712344948526195191?s=20
Street gabfest
https://x.com/44_Days/status/1712346545876606983?s=20
Tasteful flower shop/café
https://x.com/44_Days/status/1712347883427463667?s=20
GDP true and lies
https://x.com/44_Days/status/1712655127599788432?s=20
Nami the AI android
https://x.com/44_Days/status/1713288574789980369?s=20
Dairy crazy Chinese
https://x.com/44_Days/status/1713307100045050016?s=20
Civil defense = war preparations
https://x.com/44_Days/status/1713521127018885420?s=20
A-bomb day in China